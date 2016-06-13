Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
no name 6/13/2016 4:50:24 PM@ScottStein I almost want them to wait for an apple watch upgrade b/c then I'll still have the newest version. :)
-
Nicholas 6/13/2016 4:50:26 PMThe Apple Public beta website has just gone down!
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 4:51:09 PM
-
Alex1552 6/13/2016 4:53:28 PMAny chance of Apple buying Tesla?
-
Wayne Harrison 6/13/2016 4:53:29 PMYou guys forgot the word "Gorgeous" form the bingo card...!
-
Meet Shah 6/13/2016 4:53:40 PMHow long will this keynote be ?
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:54:37 PMSiri...in a year of big AI, bots, etc, can Siri step up, be useful and better? An SDK, and could there be an Echo-like home service?
-
Liam 6/13/2016 4:54:54 PMWhat about unapologetically on the bingo card
-
HamzaJ 6/13/2016 4:56:04 PMHoping Apple Pay is released worldwide.
-
Wilson 6/13/2016 4:56:11 PMI am super duper stoked for this event! I have been waiting for it for 3 weeks!
-
ATC 6/13/2016 4:56:12 PM@Meet Shah 2 hours
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:56:56 PMMusic dimming...here we go...very chill
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:57:02 PMI've been kicked off the Wifi for the past half hour! Eep! Fingers crossed I can stay online
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:57:10 PMWhew ok.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:57:13 PMWi-Fi is VERY very iffy
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:57:26 PMScott Stein and I are going to be blogging and Connie Guglielmo and Rich Brown will jump in from time to time
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:57:47 PMThe keynote is going to start soon. CEO Tim Cook will be up first (most likely anyway).
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:57:53 PMCook will celebrate his fifth anniversary as CEO in August. Cook, who joined Apple in 1998 to run operations, was Steve Jobs’ hand-picked successor.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:58:05 PMApple this week is hosting its Worldwide Developers Conference, when it details its newest software that will hit devices later in the year.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/13/2016 4:58:13 PMApple's keynote is set to start at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET. We will shut down comments before the event starts.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:58:13 PMThis time around, Apple’s holding its two-hour keynote at the Bill Graham Auditorium in downtown San Francisco instead of at the Moscone West Convention Center.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:58:32 PMBill Graham seats a whopping 7,000 people and is typically used for concerts and other events like high school graduations. (I think all 7,000 of those people are trying to connect to the event wifi right now)
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:58:39 PMThis is the second event Apple’s hosted at the venue. It unveiled the iPhone 6S at Bill Graham in September.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 4:58:50 PMI'll be tweeting along at @jetscott throughout, hopping in here for iOS and Apple Watch talk when we get there. Here we go!
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 4:59:00 PMMy guess is we're here so that Apple can have a concert of some sort. We had OneRepublic here last time, a personal favorite of Tim Cook
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 4:59:47 PMChecking in. Expecting at least some HomeKit news today. Lots of room for Apple to improve there.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:00:09 PMOk. It looks like we're starting
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:00:17 PMTim cook just walked out to tons of people clapping and standing up.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:00:32 PMYou can tell where the reporters are since we're all still sitting and typing furiously.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:00:47 PMCook: Before we start with the keynote, we'd like to take a moment to talk about the tragedy that occurred yesterday in Orlando.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:00:53 PMWe offer our deepest sympathies to everyone whose lives were touched with this violence.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:00:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:01:04 PMCook calls it senseless violence ... "aimed at dividing and destroying."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:01:22 PM"The Apple community is made up of people from all over the world, all different backgrounds, all different points of view. We celebrate our diversity."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:01:28 PM"We know it makes us stronger and moves everyone forward."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:01:46 PM"Please rise and join us in a moment of silence to honor the victims and the people who loved them," Cook says.
-
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 5:02:21 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:02:22 PM"Hello and welcome to WWDC 2016. It's great to be here at the legendary Bill graham auditorium in San Francisco"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:02:32 PM"Let me give you some details on the conference this year. This is our 27th WWDC"
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:02:36 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:02:38 PM"The developer community has never been more vibrant."
-
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 5:02:42 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:02:49 PM"13 million registered developers. 2 million added in the last year alone."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:02:55 PMConference sold out. Over 5,000 attendees
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:03:06 PM"We have people here from over 74 countries."