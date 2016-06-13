Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:03:21 PM"We're excited that we're attracting so many new developers. Over 70% of attendees are attending the conference for the very first time."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:03:30 PM"We've awarded 350 scholarships this year."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:03:30 PM
\
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:04:01 PM120 #WWDC attendees are under 18 years of age. Youngest is 9. NINE!!!!!!
-
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 5:04:21 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:04:35 PMMy son is a slacker. He's 7.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:04:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:04:46 PM"App Store started with only 500 apps. Recently we passed a major milestone. We now have 2 million apps on the app store," Cook says.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:04:58 PM"Your 2 million apps have been downloaded 130B times."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:05:21 PM"As you know, the App Store is the best business opportunity for developers. We're about to pass $50B paid directly to developers," Cook says.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:05:34 PM"Of course, successful developers translates to having the best apps on our platform for users."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:05:49 PM"I'd like to take a moment to talk about why we do what we do at Apple."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:05:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:06:09 PM"We've been doing this for a long time. Today for the very first time, we're going to talk to you about 4 Apple platforms."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:06:12 PM"Each of these platforms is category defining and world changing."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:06:24 PM"The Macintosh changed personal computing. Today it is the most innovative and loved persconal computer on the planet."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:06:32 PM"iPhone changed phones forever ... gold standard."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:06:47 PM"The iPad, magically transforms a glass canvas into anything you want it to be. The clearest expression of the future of personal computing."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:06:56 PM"Apple Watch, only one year old, the ultimate device for a healthy life."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:07:13 PMThe Apple TV, .. based on the idea the future is apps. It's already transforming the biggest screen in our homes."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:07:18 PMFour platforms on deck. Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch. Apple TV. Well, five.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:07:33 PM"Developers are a crucial part of that journey. You are a part of everything that we do. And everything that we will do going forward."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:07:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:07:38 PM"It's together we enrich peoples' lives."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:07:54 PM"Now we offer you four incredible platforms. watchOS, tvOS, OS X, iOS."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:08:06 PM"We're going to move each of these platforms forward today. We'd like to get started with watchOS."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:08:09 PMwatchOS is first! surprise
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:08:19 PMKevin Lynch taking the stage. Former Adobe exec in charge of Apple Watch software.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:08:28 PM"People who are using Apple Watch love it," Lynch says.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:08:30 PMOkay, here we go. Most people I know are very mixed on Apple Watch
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:08:34 PM"We've made optimizations across the system."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:08:42 PM"Your apps should actually respond instantly."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:08:45 PMApp launch time: now promises instant launch. (finally)
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:09:00 PM"The information you look at should be updated before you go look. In watchOS 3, your apps should respond instantly."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:09:11 PMKeep favorite apps in memory, background updates, etc
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:09:12 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:09:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:09:34 PMShowing us demo of how long it takes to launch app Onefootball. Takes a long time to launch with watchOS 2
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:09:45 PMwatchOS: keep favorite apps in memory, background updates, refreshed information, instant launch. One football app in OS2 takes a while. In OS3, it's...quick!
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:09:52 PMWith watchOS 3 it updated instantly. Not the several seconds like with the old software.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:10:08 PMLooks like watchOS 3 finally background updates so apps are ready to go.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:10:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:10:12 PM"We've made it really easy to access your favorite apps. Just press the side button below the crown to see the dock. You pick what apps go there."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:10:26 PM"Apps both glanceable and interactive. ... Dramatic improvement of how it feels to use the watch."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:10:31 PM"Side button to get to apps quickly."