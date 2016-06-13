A dock, at last. Side button brings them up.

Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:10:34 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:10:36 PMA dock, at last. Side button brings them up.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:10:46 PM"Add control center like on iOS. Swipe up from the bottom."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:10:55 PMSwipe up on Apple Watch for a Control Center for basic settings. Goodbye Glances?
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:11:10 PM"We've also made a more powerful reply to messages. Dont' have to press reply, just hit reply."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:11:18 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:11:20 PM"Sometimes you don't see exactly the response you like and you're not in a situation where you can use dictation."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:11:32 PMreplies: now there are are quick replies right away, AND a scribble input for handwriting...just like Android Wear 2.0
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:11:33 PM"Someting called scribble. Can respond by writing on the screen."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:11:39 PMYou write the letters right on top of each other
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:11:51 PM"It's a great new way to respond just with the response you want on the watch."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:12:05 PM"We've had Mickey as a fun watch face on weekends. Minnie is coming to the watch." (about time)
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:12:06 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:12:12 PMMinnie hits Apple Watch...that's one new watch face
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:12:23 PM"One of the most frequent things people do is look at activity rings. New watch face to see activity through the day."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:12:32 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:12:33 PMAnd at last, an Activity watch face. Which seemed like an obvious idea from the get-go
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:12:52 PM"Also added a simple new face we call numerals. Hours go around during the day. Can choose fonts that match your style."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:12:56 PMAnother watch face called Numerals, analog-digital hybrid
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:13:03 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:13:03 PMMaking it super easy to switch watch faces. Can swipe to change the face you choose.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:13:16 PM"Added ability to add more complications (things like weather) to the watch face."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:13:20 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:13:22 PMSwiping now brings up watch faces. Not Force Touch. Hmm.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:13:24 PMTime for a demo with Stacey (I didn't catch her last name)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:13:45 PMGood job, Apple. Going less than 15 minutes and we've already seen a woman on stage. Think Google I/O took 40 mins.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:13:59 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:14:10 PMWe're just seeing all of this in a demo now.
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:14:24 PMThe dock seems like the new Glances. A launcher and a quick-view mode. Which is what Glances was, sort of.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:14:39 PM"Even my favorite apps from the app store can be in my dock. Shows Lyft, for one."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:14:41 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:14:51 PM"With one tap, I can call a car."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:15:08 PMThat Apple Watch side button used to bring up friends so you could send them heartbeats and such.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:15:13 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:15:14 PMReminders to keep all lists with you during the day. Bucket list as "present at WWDC on it."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:15:31 PMReminders is a new app for Apple Watch. Syncs with iOS
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:15:34 PM"Find my friends takes advantage of background updates so I always have the latest and greatest updates"
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:15:35 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:15:59 PMI wonder how much I'll accidentally swipe-change watch faces
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:16:04 PM"I can launch my workout right from the activity face."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:16:18 PMQuick start feature lets you bypass setting up a goal for workout
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:16:36 PMNotifications are accessed by pulling down from the top of the screen
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:16:40 PMFriends have been de-emphasized so far in watchOS 3
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:16:41 PMScribble works in English and Chinese
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:16:48 PMLots of foreign reporters around me are cheering