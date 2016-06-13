Kevin Lynch is back up

Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:17:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:17:31 PMKevin Lynch is back up
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:17:35 PM"We're finding that pepole who wear Apple Watch wear it all the time," Lynch says
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:17:43 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:18:00 PM"Going to make it easy to call for help. Press and hold side button. Does countdown to let you know it's calling 911. Then you get a call on your cellphone or on your watch if you're connected to Wi-Fi."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:18:12 PM"Will automatically alert family and send a map for where you are."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:18:17 PMHelp in emergencies...a new SOS mode. Press and hold side button. This is the "I've fallen and I can't get up" mode. Calls right away.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:18:18 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:18:22 PM"Medical ID shows age, allergies, etc."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:18:27 PM"Works not just in the US but internationally."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:18:42 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:18:43 PM"If you're in Hong Kong, you might not know the emergency number to call, but your Apple Watch does."
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 5:18:45 PMAnd it replaces medic alert bracelets, assuming you've got power.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:18:53 PM"This isn't an emergency feature you'll use often, but when you need it, it's there. SOS."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:19:03 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:19:05 PM"We're adding a new app we think you'll love" to activity
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:19:15 PMTime for another demo, Jay
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 5:19:21 PMThese features explain why Tim Cook started the keynote saying that Apple Watch is "already the ultimate device for a healthy life."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:19:39 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:19:39 PM"Many people tell us they become more active because they're addicted to closing the activity rings."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:19:47 PM"with WatchOS, we're introducing activity sharing."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:19:58 PM"Swipe to the right of your activity rings, you'll see your selected family and friend rings as well."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:20:10 PMActivity sharing will bring up social competition, at last. Like Fitbit, Jawbone, others
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:20:18 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:20:28 PM"If you want to see details, tap on anyone in your activity list."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:20:49 PMOne of my favorite features is you can communicate directly with a person in your activity list through messages.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:20:59 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:21:01 PMCan send racing heartrate to one of your activity friends. Or responses like "You're the boss."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:21:11 PMActivity sharing can hook into third-party apps. And there are encouragement messages/emoji/heartbeats, or audio, or scribbles
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:21:18 PM"We think this is going to be a great way for you and you friends to get active."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:21:26 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:21:39 PMThinking a lot about wheelchair users. Many have an Apple Watch. Say love it because instant access to notifications right from wrist.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:21:57 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:21:59 PM"To do a great activity and workout experience, recognize can't use the same algorithms as for non-wheelchair users."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:22:13 PMAccessibility: wheelchair users and fitness being addressed. A dedicated algorithm being added.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:22:26 PM"We knew that to do this right we not only had to do a lot of studies but enlist the help of experts."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:22:27 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:22:43 PMThat's pretty cool. And I can't think of this being done on other fitness devices...unless you know of any.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:22:53 PM"Now wheelchair users have a setting. Time to stand notifications will be changed to 'time to roll'"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:23:05 PM"We could not be more excited about this feature."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:23:09 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:23:30 PMWheelchair users makes me also think about Apple Watch and physical therapy/recovery possibilities
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:23:33 PM"Activity rings can be very powerful in helping people change behavior. But more to health than fitness."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:23:37 PMLaunching a new app called Breathe
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:23:46 PMGuide you through simple, deep breathing sessions. Help deal with stress