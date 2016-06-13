Watch OS gets into meditation with Breathe. To relax. Which I could use.

Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:23:47 PMWatch OS gets into meditation with Breathe. To relax. Which I could use.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:23:52 PM(I could use that app right now. haha)
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:23:59 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:24:02 PMI started trying Spire recently, a breathing/mindfulness accessory.
-
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 5:24:04 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:24:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:24:35 PM"To get to the app it's easy. You can launch it from your watch face or from the dock." Can also set reminders like stand reminders
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:24:45 PMCan change time of session from 1 to 5 minutes by changing digital crown
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:24:47 PMBreathe reminders? You can't make this up.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:24:50 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:25:02 PM"Breathe again"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:25:04 PM"You can also turn on haptic feedback and gentle taps will guide you. At end of session get a summary and heart rate."
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/13/2016 5:25:09 PMThere's something odd about having to set a reminder to breathe.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:25:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:25:18 PM"If you already do deep breathing, great way to fit into your day more often. But if not, good way to get started."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:25:19 PMBut seriously, I love the idea of relaxation. There should be a breathe ring
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:25:23 PMKevin Lynch is back up again
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:25:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:25:42 PM"WatchOS 3 is a giant step forward for you as developers."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:26:00 PM"When someone adds your app to launch or watch face ... allows quick interactions with app."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:26:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:26:20 PMNew APIs for watch. Support for Apple Pay within app on the watch. Fitness apps able to run in the background during workouts for heart rate data etc.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:26:22 PMApple Pay comes to Apple Watch apps (nice)
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:26:30 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:26:45 PMAlso enabling much richer and expressive apps in watch. SpriteKit and SceneKit, Crown and Touch events, speaker audio, inline video, game center, CloudKit
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:26:48 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:26:59 PMFitness apps will get access to gyro and other functions. Sounds like maybe coaching fitness apps could come into play
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:27:02 PM"This is a great new opportunity for all of you. Preview is available today."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:27:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:27:18 PMFree upgrade coming to all watch users this fall. "It's going to feel like a whole new watch," Lynch says
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:27:30 PMEddy Cue is now up to talk about tvOS
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:27:42 PMHis role includes oversight of iTunes, and he’s Apple’s primary content deal maker. He was responsible for helping to broker the acquisition of Beats, which at $3 billion was the largest buyout in its history.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:27:49 PMNow: tvOS. (Home connectivity, maybe?)
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:27:57 PM"We said the future of TV is apps, and the response to Apple TV has been incredible," Cue says.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:28:10 PMI have an Apple TV. Its search modes are sometimes very weird.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:28:12 PMQuote Starz CEO liking this, also BoomBit (iOS game developer)
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:28:25 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:28:32 PM"Our last generation Apple TV had 80 channels. New one has 1300 video channels."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:28:41 PMOver 6,000 native apps so far
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:28:48 PMSling has a new channel coming to Apple TV today
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:28:58 PMFox Sports Go. Four games at the same time on one screen
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 5:29:04 PMReminder, no mic in Apple TV box, so it can't turn into an Echo competitor easily. Remote mic doesn't count since it's push-to-talk.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:29:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:29:13 PMMolotov, a new TV service in France with over 100 live channels. Coming next month
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:29:25 PMNBA 2K and Minecraft Story Mode coming to Apple TV