Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.

  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:29:30 PM
    NBA2K, Minecraft Story Mode, Sketch Party to use iPhone to draw and guess what it is
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:29:32 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:29:36 PM
    Apple TV needs more games
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:29:37 PM
    Apple TV remote app
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:29:57 PM
    Comes with incredible Siri remote. Touch for navigation, Siri, etc. A lot of pepole have said would love remote on iPhone that does same thing
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:30:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:30:20 PM
    iPhone is finally getting a new remote app. With Siri and accelerometer. Better late than never. Plus keyboard access.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:30:23 PM
    So making new app for iPhone. Touch for navigation, Siri for commands and uses accelerometer and gyroscope to play games. And can enter text with iPhone.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:30:42 PM
    Siri changed the way we interact with TV because now just tell us what we want to watch. Now can search movies by topics.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:30:49 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:30:52 PM
    "I can just say 'find high school comedies from the 80s'"
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:03 PM
    "With just one tap, we can start watching."
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:31:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:16 PM
    "Siri actually searches over 650,000 TV shows and movies now."
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:31:19 PM
    I still wish Siri understood what I wanted more when I searched. Now can search by topic...which was something that Android TV could do a while ago
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:32 PM
    YouTube - can ask Siri to search YouTube for Steph Curry's 3-pointers
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:31:42 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:31:46 PM
    I see CBS up there
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:48 PM
    Big part of experience is live channels. ABC, CBS, etc. But to start watching, got to find app, launch it and start channel
  • Rich Brown 6/13/2016 5:31:56 PM
    Voice control on the TV needs to be so much better. Turn TV on and off, change inputs...
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:58 PM
    Live Tune in. Can just say "Watch ESPN 2" and it takes you straight to the app
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:32:13 PM
    "This is already working with a lot of great channels. Live TuneIN on iPad and Apple TV"
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:32:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:32:21 PM
    Siri can tune into live channels. Nice, and will be needed for when more live channels arrive
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:32:42 PM
    "When you log in for the first time, have to find browser, authenticate with code, etc. We're going to make this change a little bit. Going to make it all go away with a feature we call single sign on.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:32:51 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:32:56 PM
    You sign in once on Apple TV and get access to all of your network apps
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:01 PM
    We're bringing this to iOS as well
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:33:04 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:19 PM
    "Apple TV looks beautiful but times you wish it looked darker because you're in a dark room. Easy because you can just swtich to Dark Mode."
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:33:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:33 PM
    "Just like when you download an app on iPhone, automatically downloads to your Apple TV."
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:43 PM
    MLB app on iPhone. Do nothing, and there it is, right on your Apple TV.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:16 PM
    Replay Kit, Photo Kit gives access to complete iCloud photo library and of course HomeKit to control all the devices in your home.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:23 PM
    Support for 4 game controllers etc
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:34:28 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:34:35 PM
    Four game controllers at once in new Apple TV software. That could be interesting.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:37 PM
    New Apple TV remote app, Siri enhancements, single sign on, great tools for developers.
  • Rich Brown 6/13/2016 5:34:43 PM
    HomeKit nod to developers for tvOS, but nothing substantive yet for users.
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:46 PM
    All of you will get a developer preview today. Customers get it this fall.
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:34:53 PM
  • Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:34:59 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:59 PM
    Craig Federighi is now up for OS X
  • Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:35:02 PM
    tvOS: no TV packages discussed (not surprised)
  • Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:35:02 PM
    He's a crowd favorite
