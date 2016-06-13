NBA2K, Minecraft Story Mode, Sketch Party to use iPhone to draw and guess what it is

Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:29:30 PMNBA2K, Minecraft Story Mode, Sketch Party to use iPhone to draw and guess what it is
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:29:32 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:29:36 PMApple TV needs more games
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:29:37 PMApple TV remote app
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:29:57 PMComes with incredible Siri remote. Touch for navigation, Siri, etc. A lot of pepole have said would love remote on iPhone that does same thing
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:30:00 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:30:20 PMiPhone is finally getting a new remote app. With Siri and accelerometer. Better late than never. Plus keyboard access.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:30:23 PMSo making new app for iPhone. Touch for navigation, Siri for commands and uses accelerometer and gyroscope to play games. And can enter text with iPhone.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:30:42 PMSiri changed the way we interact with TV because now just tell us what we want to watch. Now can search movies by topics.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:30:49 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:30:52 PM"I can just say 'find high school comedies from the 80s'"
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:03 PM"With just one tap, we can start watching."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:31:15 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:16 PM"Siri actually searches over 650,000 TV shows and movies now."
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:31:19 PMI still wish Siri understood what I wanted more when I searched. Now can search by topic...which was something that Android TV could do a while ago
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:32 PMYouTube - can ask Siri to search YouTube for Steph Curry's 3-pointers
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:31:42 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:31:46 PMI see CBS up there
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:48 PMBig part of experience is live channels. ABC, CBS, etc. But to start watching, got to find app, launch it and start channel
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 5:31:56 PMVoice control on the TV needs to be so much better. Turn TV on and off, change inputs...
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:31:58 PMLive Tune in. Can just say "Watch ESPN 2" and it takes you straight to the app
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:32:13 PM"This is already working with a lot of great channels. Live TuneIN on iPad and Apple TV"
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:32:16 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:32:21 PMSiri can tune into live channels. Nice, and will be needed for when more live channels arrive
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:32:42 PM"When you log in for the first time, have to find browser, authenticate with code, etc. We're going to make this change a little bit. Going to make it all go away with a feature we call single sign on.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:32:51 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:32:56 PMYou sign in once on Apple TV and get access to all of your network apps
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:01 PMWe're bringing this to iOS as well
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:33:04 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:19 PM"Apple TV looks beautiful but times you wish it looked darker because you're in a dark room. Easy because you can just swtich to Dark Mode."
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:33:33 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:33 PM"Just like when you download an app on iPhone, automatically downloads to your Apple TV."
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:33:43 PMMLB app on iPhone. Do nothing, and there it is, right on your Apple TV.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:16 PMReplay Kit, Photo Kit gives access to complete iCloud photo library and of course HomeKit to control all the devices in your home.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:23 PMSupport for 4 game controllers etc
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:34:28 PM
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:34:35 PMFour game controllers at once in new Apple TV software. That could be interesting.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:37 PMNew Apple TV remote app, Siri enhancements, single sign on, great tools for developers.
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 5:34:43 PMHomeKit nod to developers for tvOS, but nothing substantive yet for users.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:46 PMAll of you will get a developer preview today. Customers get it this fall.
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:34:53 PM
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:34:59 PM
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:34:59 PMCraig Federighi is now up for OS X
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:35:02 PMtvOS: no TV packages discussed (not surprised)
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:35:02 PMHe's a crowd favorite