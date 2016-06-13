Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:35:16 PMFederighi is seen as a rising star at Apple, and he oversees both iOS and Mac OS X software. He took on the role in late 2012 after Cook fired iOS head Scott Forstall following Apple’s Maps fiasco.
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:35:18 PMMac Time, everyone.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:35:25 PMMade a joke about a naming controversy
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:36:04 PMTalking about the name OS X itself. Been with us for over 5 years. As we looked at it alongside its younger brethren, realized a name that would make it clearer
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:36:11 PMNow called macOS (as expected)
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:36:25 PMEach version of macOS does have a special name for a place that's special to us in California
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:36:28 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:36:36 PM"The choice this time was obvious. Newest is macOS Sierra"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:36:53 PM"Sierra is a fantastic new release. Big focus on continuity, iCloud and fundamentals of the Mac experience."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:37:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:37:06 PM"Continuity is like magic. Sense devices around themselves and move from one task to another across devices."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:37:21 PM"What we wanted to take on this year was one task we all do many times a day. Auto Unlock."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:37:37 PM"Today when you first approach your Mac, the experience is something like this. Type and mistype and retype password and then in and using Mac"
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:37:39 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:37:39 PMContinuity is a big part of how other Apple devices work together. Auto Unlock looks like it'll enable...Touch ID?
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:37:50 PM"For many of us, we have a device securely authenticated to our wrists."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:37:58 PMSo when you open your Mac, it automatically logs you in
-
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 5:38:04 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:38:07 PM"Made it really secure making sure it's you that close to the machine."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:38:14 PMUniversal Clipboard is the next feature
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:38:15 PMApple Watch as authenticator on wrist...something I'd hoped for since last year
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:38:21 PMThere were actually Ahhs in the crowd for that. haha
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:38:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:38:42 PM"What if when you're on your iPhone and you saw some text, went to copy it, when went ot Mac, could just paste it right in. Now you can. Images, video, etc"
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:38:46 PMCan copy and paste on clipboard, now, across Mac and iOS. People, the fusing of iOS and Mac is well underway
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:38:50 PM"Now let's move on to iCloud Drive."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:38:53 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:39:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:39:10 PMToday can put docs into iCloud Drive you want to make available to other systems. Customers have done quite a bit of this. 10B customer docs in iCloud Drive today."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:39:17 PMWant all docs and desktop accessible to you everywhere.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:39:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:39:41 PM"For 30 years now we've all learned to do the things we're working on right now. Where put those? So often on desktop. So make desktop available on all our other Macs. And on the go on iPhones."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:39:54 PM"Next up is optimized storage. We love using our Macs. We fill them with so much stuff."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:40:00 PM(where storage is full)
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:40:08 PMSolution to make room for new fils by keeping older ones in the cloud
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:40:11 PMiCloud Drive wants to to everywhere. And it folds in Desktop files on iOS. Interesting. Not a huge change.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:40:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:40:24 PM"Full resolution photos in cloud, movies in iTunes you've watched, etc. Clear off space locally and make available on demand."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:40:37 PM"Make it easier to get rid of things automatically. Safari web cache, trash, etc"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:40:43 PM"Really simple user interface to help you do it."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:40:57 PMLooks like Mac now has a better self-cleaning tool to clear caches. I have Other data issues
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:41:05 PMshowing demo of having 20GB free out of 250GB of stroage. Turned on all switches for optimized storage. Went from 20GB free to 150GB free
-
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 5:41:12 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:41:13 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:41:16 PMNext, Apple Pay.