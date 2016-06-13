Apple WWDC 2016
Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco with an opening keynote on Monday, June 13. Expect news on the new versions of iOS 10, Mac OS X, Apple Watch and Apple TV software.
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:41:25 PM"We all love using Apple Pay in store and on our phones."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:41:30 PM"We wanted to bring this experience to the Mac"
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:41:31 PM
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:41:34 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:41:45 PMShowing photo of a woman using a huge Mac at a store to buy. haha
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:00 PM"We shop online, we shop on the Web, in Safari. We're bringing Apple Pay to the Web."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:10 PM"So now when you're shopping online, you'll have a Pay with Apple Pay button available to you."
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:42:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:22 PM"Securely authenticate purchase using continuity right on iPhone using TouchID"
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:42:27 PMApple Pay on web means that Touch ID on Mac is just a whisper-breath away
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:29 PM"This works with your Apple Watch, as well."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:38 PM"Already many many merchants are signed up"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:46 PMUS, UK, Canada, Australia, China, Singapore, etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:53 PMComing to Switzerland, France and Hong Kong
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:42:59 PMNow talking about Tabs
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:43:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:43:31 PM"Now we want to bring that to all of your multiwindowed apps. Maybe multiple windows open in Maps. Can do for third party apps as well. Apps you already have installed can support this out of the box without any modifications."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:43:37 PM"So next, picture in picture."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:43:37 PMInvasion of the Tabs: it's coming to Maps, third-party apps. Now I'll have a thousand tabs
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:43:57 PM"We love watching video on the web. Can push picture in picture and video moves around the screen."
-
Sarah Tew 6/13/2016 5:44:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:44:11 PM"These are 7 great features in macOS Sierra. There is one more"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:44:15 PM"Letting this feature introduce itself."
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:44:26 PMPicture in picture on Mac, like PIP on iPad
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:44:28 PMSiri says: "Hi, it's me. It sure is great to be on the Mac. How about a demo?"
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:44:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:44:49 PMNow we're getting a demo of how Siri works. Access through the dock.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:45:12 PMSiri makes a joke about how there's "no complaint about the lack of Windows"
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:45:42 PMSiri does deeper searches. But...would I use this instead of typing?
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:45:46 PMCan pin a search right into notifications center
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:45:56 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:46:15 PMNo word yet on how to deal with Siri being on several devices on a desk at same time
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:46:22 PMCan ask Siri to "play power ballads playlist."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:46:42 PMCan also have Siri search the web "for pictures of falconry."
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:46:58 PMCan take the results out of Siri and drag into a document you're working on.
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:47:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:47:17 PMReplace map with one working on in iPad because can draw on iPad version
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:47:30 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:47:40 PM"Why don't I just copy it. I'm not just copying it to my iPad. Because when I return to my Mac, I can paste it just like anything else. Wirelessly transfers it"
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:48:07 PMCan use Siri to do messaging, find a new movie playing etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:48:34 PMCan play a movie trailer, drop it into picture in picture
-
Tyler Lizenby 6/13/2016 5:48:34 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/13/2016 5:48:47 PMSo what happens when you have three assistants on your Mac at once? (not a joke)
-
Rich Brown 6/13/2016 5:49:08 PMNo "Hey Siri" spoke command to call her up so far. Looks like he's using mouse or keyboard.
-
Shara Tibken 6/13/2016 5:49:10 PMShowing us how Buy with Apple Pay works. You are prompted to confirm on your iPhone. Authenticate using fingerprint