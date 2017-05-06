Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 6/5/2017 4:07:35 PM
-
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:35:23 PM
CNET group photo!
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:36:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:38:14 PMHey everyone. We're getting set up in the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:38:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:38:25 PMThis is a bigger venue than Apple's been in before.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:41:58 PMThis is Apple's annual developer conference, WWDC 2017.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:42:33 PMThousands of developers have descended on San Jose (or driven from home!) for this 5-day conference. The keynote will start at 10.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:43:27 PMIf you're one of the people stuck in San Jose when you were hoping for San Francisco, CNET's Lynn La (aka San Jose's No. 1 fan) wrote a tour guide. It's amazing and hilarious. And Scott Stein has been working his way through the recommendations.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:43:57 PMYou can read that here.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:44:13 PM(Seriously, she's really San Jose's biggest fan)
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 4:44:42 PMHey liveblog types! Dan Ackerman here -- @danackerman -- for my first-ever visit to San Jose....but not my first WWDC...
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:45:12 PMThis is the first time Apple's hosted Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose in over a decade. The city -- the third biggest in California and 10th largest in the US -- is about 50 miles south of San Francisco and only about 10 miles from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:45:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:45:22 PMWWDC is known as the event where Apple details the newest software that will hit its devices later in the year. The company may be best known for its hardware, but the seamless integration of its hardware with its software is what’s set it apart from rivals.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:45:31 PMApple’s ability to control every aspect of its products -- something that began when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded the company 41 years ago -- has been key in making Apple the most powerful company in tech.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:45:45 PMApple is playing catchup in some newer areas of software, like artificial intelligence and augmented reality. We're hoping to hear more about AI and AR today.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:46:09 PMAnd we also could see some hardware at WWDC, which is pretty rare for this event.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:46:26 PM
-
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 4:46:32 PMAnd hello from Kentucky, where I'll be chiming in on behalf of the CNET Smart Home and Appliances team!
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:47:04 PMConnection fixed! Back again. I'm most interested in hearing about how Apple synthesizes its platforms. iOS, Mac, Watch, TV, and Siri as the glue? Or other features?
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:47:24 PMIt also could be a long-ish show. I lugged along a backup laptop in case mine died. Only to find out that there's plug-ins at our seats ... and I didn't bring my laptop charger. Oh well!
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:48:38 PM
Here's the media badge for the event.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:48:58 PM
And this was the breakfast.
-
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 4:49:27 PMSiri as glue for the smart home seems like the right approach for Apple. It's the thread that runs through Macs, iPhones,HomeKit, Apple TV, Apple Music...
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:49:59 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:50:04 PMThoughts on iOS: How iOS 11 could change the iPhone
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:50:37 PMAm having interesting Wi-Fi and internet fluctuations. Disturbance in the Wireless
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:51:06 PMWe've got a big team at WWDC. James Martin is taking photos, I'll be running down what Apple CEO Tim Cook and others say. Dan Ackerman and Scott Stein are on site to give commentary, while Ry Crist will be chiming in from Kentucky. Connie Guglielmo, the editor-in-chief of CNET News, is also on site. And for video we've got producer Mariel Myers and videographer Celso Bulgatti.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:51:59 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:52:47 PMThere are a TON of reporters at this keynote. I don't recognize 99 percent of them, which says a lot. There's usually regular faces at these events.
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 4:54:24 PMThe first 20 mins of any "liveblog" situation is wrestling the in-house Wi-Fi into submission....then giving up and tethering to your phone...
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:54:46 PMI've switched to three different wireless fallback plans.
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:55:01 PMNext fallback plan is telepathy
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:56:21 PMThe one thing I'd love for tech companies to "disrupt" is finding a way for Wi-Fi to work at a big event. Apple, Samsung, literally everyone has issues
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:57:00 PMThe only thing I'm not expecting news on today is AirPods. (I think)
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 4:57:30 PMOh, bummer, I was hoping for some AirPods news, like different colors? Is that weird? Is that a rumor? Did I just pull that out of thin air?
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:57:32 PMI take that back. I bet AirPods are invoked, especially for Siri.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 4:59:51 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 4:59:54 PMWatch needs some updates! I want to see a WATCH FACE STORE, already. I mean, why hasn't this happened yet.
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:00:41 PMApple Watch needs a Watch Face store immediately.
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:01:21 PMWhile we're here, let's recall how long it's been since some of the Mac products have been updated.
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:02:19 PMThe iMac desktops and the MacBook Air have been essentially frozen in time for a long while.
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:02:26 PMDan, I can't even remember.
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:03:32 PMWe also need some serious updating on the iPad. 12.9 Pro debuted a year and a half ago. 9.7 Pro, over a year ago. Last significant iOS for iPad software was two years ago, iOS 9. iPad was basically ignored last WWDC.
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:04:06 PMIf Apple wants iPad to be a viable computer and Mac alternative, it needs to start becoming one even more starting today.