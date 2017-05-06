Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:04:16 PMThe MacBook Pro got a big update Fall 2016, adding the Touch Bar and an updated design, but other than that, the last big "new" Mac move was the 12-inch MacBook, intro'd in Spring 2015, and refreshed in early 2016.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:04:29 PMAnd yeah, iPad needs ... something. Apple’s iPad lineup, once the company’s hottest product line, has been in a free fall for the past couple of years.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:04:30 PMThat being said, I use 9.7 Pro daily as a commuting computer and quick-access thing. Just missing a few critical tools.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:04:42 PMThe company in May said it sold 8.9 million iPads in its fiscal second quarter, down from 10.3 million a year earlier. The quarter marked the 13th-straight decline in Apple's tablet unit sales.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:04:56 PMPeople are holding onto these things much longer than phones.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:05:02 PM(One thing I barely ever use is Pencil, but I can't draw anything more than cartoon dinosaurs)
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:05:26 PMI did three things on Lynn La's WWDC San Jose guide. Winchester Mystery House was awesome. Can WWDC compete?
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 5:05:40 PMAdd the potential Siri speaker to Apple's list of overdue upgrades. When the Echo debuted in 2014, Apple was pushing Siri, HomeKit, and Apple Music -- would have been a *great* time to introduce an Echo of its own.
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:05:46 PMI'm a big fan of that 12-inch MacBook, even though it just has an Intel Core m processor and a single USB-C port (and a very shallow keyboard). It's so light and responsive (at least when doing everyday stuff...) that it's one of my fave pick-up-and-go laptops.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:05:57 PMThere will be a random cheer every once in awhile, and I keep thinking Tim Cook is walking on stage.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:06:05 PMBut we're still hearing blaring Beats 1 music (I assume).
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:06:59 PMLights down!
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:07:06 PMThere's a section of developers in front of us, and now the lights are dimming, more are standing up.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:07:11 PMI hope they realize this isn't a concert. haha
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:07:16 PMAnd here we go
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:07:21 PMStarting with a video
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:07:38 PMAt an "Apple data center" in Cupertino
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:07:58 PMOpening scene feels borderline Silicon Valley
Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:08:07 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:08:24 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:08:42 PMWeird sketch shows all apps disappearing ... is this a hint?
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:08:50 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:09:06 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:09:13 PMLesson of video: no apps, the world ends
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:09:17 PMThis video is pretty great
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:09:17 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:09:38 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:09:56 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:09:59 PMThe tag line was "keep making apps. The world depends on you."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:10:01 PMGreat. Really funny
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:10:07 PMWow, a "Face Swap" surgery center. And post apocalyptic fair of app re-enactments.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:10:07 PMAnd here's Tim Cook
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:10:20 PMApple's CEO
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:10:22 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:10:32 PMThat was a preview of life in the future, btw
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:10:38 PM"Welcome to WWDC. It's great to be back in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley and right down the street from Apple and our new campus."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:10:45 PMIt's been 15 years since having WWDC in San Jose, says Cook.
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:10:50 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:10:57 PM"This is going to be the best and biggest WWDC ever."
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:10:58 PMGreat intro video about an app-apocalypse. But it kinda makes the case for web-based apps and tools over standalone apps, amirite?
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:11:37 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:12:36 PMThere's a 10-year-old coder here. He started coding when he was 6 and he already has 5 apps in the App Store, says Cook.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:12:39 PMThis coding kid. Why is my son a slacker
Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:12:40 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:12:44 PMReally makes you take a look at your life ...