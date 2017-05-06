Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:00:43 PM"And they stay in sync."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:00:50 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:00:50 PMiMessages sync across devices (so now my wife will see everything)
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:00:51 PM"We only have to keep your most recent messages cached on the device."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:00:55 PMNext Apple Pay
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:01:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:01:22 PM"We love using Apple Pay to buy things at retail. No. 1 contactless payments service. By the end of the year, it will be available at more than 50% of retailers in the US."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:01:26 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:01:33 PM"One final frontier we wanted to conquer. Apple Pay for person-to-person payments."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:01:46 PM"It's super simple because it's integrated right into messages as an iMessage app."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:01:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:02:09 PM"So you can send and receive money right in your transcript. When you send money, you authenticate securely with TouchID."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:02:21 PMAvailable across all iOS devices and Apple Watch too
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:02:28 PMNext is Siri
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:02:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:02:40 PMMore than 375 million active devices use it monthly
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:02:41 PMFinally being baked into iMessages as an app- can transfer to bank, too. Also works on Apple Watch.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:02:51 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:02:51 PM"For iOs 11 we're making a big upgrade to your primary interface with dealing with Siri."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:02:55 PM"That's Siri's voice"
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:03:09 PM"We've used deep learning" to make a more natural sounding voice
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:03:19 PMSiri using Deep Learning- can change how words are intoned and inflected.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:03:22 PM"Siri has a great new visual interface, as well."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:03:30 PM"Provide with follow-up answers with just a tap."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:03:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:03:38 PM"Also a new capability, which is translation."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:03:52 PM
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:04:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:04:06 PMTranslation initially English to Chinese, French, German, Spanish etc
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:04:07 PMSiri translation (beta) means you'll hear a lot of people holding these up at tourist destinations
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:04:12 PMSiriKit can now do more than ever with iOS 11
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:04:27 PM"You can do task management in OmniFocus, Bring up a QR code in WeChat."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:04:29 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:04:37 PMSiri: Omnifocus, Things, WeChat, and other apps being folded in.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:04:41 PM"Siri not only understands your voice, it understands the context."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:04:52 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:05:08 PM"In iOS 11 Siri uses on device learning to suggest topics that might be of interest to us."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:05:24 PM"Even help us make a calendar appointment based on something we booked on the web."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:05:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:05:39 PMSynced across all devices, but "kept totally private, read by only you and your devices."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:05:41 PMNext is the camrea
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:05:51 PM"Our customers now take 1 trillion photos per year."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:06:15 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:06:18 PM"They take a lot of video today. ... Now getting HEVC up to 2X better compression, which means less storage space used on your device and less space in the cloud."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:06:32 PMHigh efficiency image format - high quality images at half the size on your device