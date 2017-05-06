Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:06:33 PMHEVC for less storage space in videos, HEIF for photos. Half-size images.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:06:41 PM"And of course you can still share completely compatibly with others."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:06:59 PM"Now with iOS 11, we can take low light photographs using HDR etc"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:07:09 PM"Taking the depth information we can capture with two cameras, and exposing it to developers." New depth API.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:07:24 PM"When you're done taking your photos you go to enjoy them in the Photos app." The memories feature.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:07:26 PMDepth API will allow dual-lens Portrait Mode ideas in other apps.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:07:39 PM"Now it can do more than ever to identify sporting events, weddings."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:07:48 PM"Now can watch them in portrait movies."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:07:59 PM"When it comes to Live Photos we have some great ehanements as well. Can trim them. etc"
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:08:08 PMApple's adding portrait mode for its collected video memories, too. Vertical video...
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:08:08 PM"There's one other - major redesign to control center."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:08:10 PMDemo time
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:08:24 PMControl Center update (I want more buttons and 3D Touch)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:08:35 PMYou bring up control center from the bottom. It's now a single page
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:08:56 PM"But it provides greater depth, if you use 3D touch, you can access more controls"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:09:19 PM"This is really great with your music because you can operate here or jump in for even more information."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:09:20 PMOne page (thank god), many smaller buttons, more like a remote. 3D Touch adds more controls. Can open folders, of sorts, for more controls. Yes yes, yes.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:09:33 PM"We've also taken this opportuity to redesign lockscreen and notification center by making them one."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:09:58 PMIf swipe down from page, you're on the lock screen with some notifications. And then swipe up, see all notifications. Widgets still on the left and camera on the right
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:09:59 PMLock screen can now show all notifications (if you wish)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:10:11 PMWith live photos, sometimes the best shot wasn't the still
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:10:19 PM"We can capture just the frame we want and make that our key photo."
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:10:24 PMNew Control Center looks nice -- but where'd the HomeKit controls go?
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:10:27 PMEditable Live Photos, and pick the right frame! This is what my brother-in-law wanted years ago.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:10:28 PM"We can do other really fun things with live photos."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:10:44 PM"we use computer vision to compute a seamless loop around this live photo."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:11:12 PM"We have another great effect." Showing kids jumping in a pool and it quickly rewound to show them bouncing out.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:11:15 PMCan loop and reverse Live Photos. More gif-like tools.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:11:28 PMNow there's a long exposure effect
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:11:48 PM"Let's take a quick look at memories. It can capture things like scuba diving. Pets."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:12:15 PMMemories knows more events. I want Memories to help me actually remember, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:12:59 PM"Siri does so much more in learning how you use your device."