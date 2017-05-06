Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:13:25 PMIf planning a trip to Iceland, in Apple News, Siri will show news on Iceland
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:13:26 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:13:29 PMWeird. So if I search for Iceland in Safari, Apple News brings up Iceland stories. I can see this having drawbacks.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:13:50 PM"When I go into Messages and start typing a message called Reykjavik," Siri now shows it in autocorrect
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:13:54 PM"Le'ts talk about stickers."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:14:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:14:21 PM"If I receive a message showing I owe someone money, Quick Type surfaces Apple Pay and shows the amount."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:14:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:14:34 PM"But wait there is more"
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:14:44 PM"Maps - in iOS 10 brought beautiful new clarity."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:14:48 PMApple Maps: Mall Mode!
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:14:50 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:14:59 PM"Detailed floor plans of malls. .. we let you browse by floor."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:15:04 PMMalls in Boston, Chicago, Hong Kong, etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:15:18 PM"Also bringing the support to major airports. You can see where security is so you can plan."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:15:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:15:36 PM"Of course we have more improvements to navigation." Speed limit and navigation.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:15:46 PM"People like to do more with their phones."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:15:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:15:47 PMCarPlay
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:16:10 PM"We wanted to bring this same level of safety to everyone who doesn't have one of the kinds of cars that has CarPlay."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:16:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:16:24 PMNew feature called with Do Not Disturb While Driving
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:16:29 PM"Do Not Disturb While Driving" will help avoid what happened when I texted Shara while she was driving yesterday.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:16:52 PMBluetooth to see if connected to car and proximity to turn on Do Not Disturb While Driving
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:17:08 PMIf you try to turn on phone, you'll get a notification that says "you're not getting notifications"
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:17:15 PMIf someone messages you, they'll get an automatic repsonse
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:17:20 PMI wonder how Do Not Disturb While Driving works with Apple Watch- same, I'd guess?
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:17:42 PMNote, Android has this. I get my dad's "sorry, can't talk, I'm driving" message all the time
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:17:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:17:57 PMNow on to HomeKit
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:18:09 PM"There's one category really close to our heart we wanted to add to HomeKit. That's speakers."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:18:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:18:29 PM"You'll now be able to control speakers .. new AirPlay 2 protocol"
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:18:38 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:18:43 PM"With Apple Music, we have a new feature called Shared Up Next."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:18:45 PMMulti-room audio support in iOS 11 is snazzy.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:18:55 PMSpeaker makers support AirPlay 2 include Beats, etc.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:18:57 PM
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:19:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:19:12 PM"Now your Apple TV can be played to from iOS device or Mac anywhere in the home."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:19:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:19:25 PM"Third-party audio apps will be able to get in on the multiroom audio fun"
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:19:32 PM"Last fall all new design for Apple Music."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:19:47 PM"We now have 27 million customers really enjoying the personalization of Apple Music."