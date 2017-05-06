Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:19:59 PMMulti-room audio control is going to be a major crowdpleaser.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:20:09 PMNote, as of December, Apple had "over 20 million" Apple Music subscribers
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:20:09 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:20:27 PM"For developers we're also providing an API for Apple Music"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:20:42 PMNike has a workout playlist. Shazam can automatically add songs to your collection that it identifies.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:20:46 PMApp Store now
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:20:52 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:20:54 PMApple Music has friend music suggestions. But how social can this get via Apple Music? Apple is opening up Apple Music hook-ins to third-party apps, like Shazam.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:20:54 PMPhil Schiller is up to talk about this
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:21:02 PMHe's the head of marketing
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:21:14 PMI'm surprised he didn't announce Macs. He's been the Mac hardware guy
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:21:27 PM"The App Store is turning 9 years old and it's going so well. 500M weekly visitors to the App Store."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:21:37 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:21:44 PMNow downloaded over 180 billion apps to date. (Last WWDC it was 130 billion)
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:21:55 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:21:55 PMPaid out $70 B to developers (Which they announced last week)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:22:15 PMShowing us a picture of people in Hong Kong playing Pokemon Go.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:22:18 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:22:19 PMPokemon Go bingo card checked off
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:22:23 PMA little surprised that we didn't hear more on the HomeKit front just now, but the addition of speaker controls is a nice step. Now, will we see the long-rumored Siri speaker today or not?
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:22:37 PM"It's not by chance that the App Store's become such a great place."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:22:51 PM2 goals from the beginning - make it trusted and safe for users, and a good opportunity for developers, Schiller says.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:22:54 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:22:59 PM"Faster app review times"
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:23:09 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:23:14 PM"I'm sure you're well aware that the majority of apps are now reviewed under 24 hours. Many in just in 1-2 hours."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:23:45 PM"A big request from developers is phrased releases. When you submit an app, you choose if you want it to be phased over time so it doesn't hit your infrastructure all at once."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:24:01 PMThis is a really fast-paced keynote, btw
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:24:07 PM"We're going to do something we've never done before. We're going to completely redesign it." (the App Store)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:24:13 PMStarts with a brand-new tab called Today
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:24:21 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:24:31 PMMonument Valley 2 on screen!
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:24:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:24:45 PM"A whole new way to discover apps. It's a place we can feature the apps we love and stories about the developers who created them."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:24:48 PMNow a Games tab
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:25:07 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:25:12 PM"Not only can we feature games, but for the first time in the App Store we can feature in-app purchases."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:25:21 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:25:22 PM"Since games have their own tab, now Apps have their own tab."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:25:37 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:25:37 PM"Every app and every game of course has its own product page in the store."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:25:53 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:25:56 PMDemo time
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:26:00 PMApp Store redesign looks like less to browse on a single page, which I'm not wild about.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:26:17 PMAnne Tighe (spelling?) of the App Store now showing us a demo