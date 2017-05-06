Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:26:39 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:26:56 PMApp releases presented like "stories" in Today mode. Promoting in an article style format...so weird.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:26:58 PM
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:27:09 PMAgree with Scott -- those huge app promos eat up a lot of real estate in the 'Today' tab. Less developers in the spotlight.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:27:13 PMMonument Valley 2 hitting today (yay)
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:27:18 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:28:12 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:28:13 PMI legit think I'm getting carpal tunnel from these events. I need to start doing hand stretching exercises before these keynotes. haha
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:28:29 PMGuess I should finally take Monument Valley 1 for a spin.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:28:33 PMI'm worried I'm going to get more lost in this new App Store
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:28:39 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:28:50 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:29:40 PM
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:29:52 PMI wonder how many people actually use the App Store to discover new apps. Typically, I only head to the App Store to download apps I already know I want.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:29:56 PMPhil Schiller is back up
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:29:58 PMI just want a wider-view look at apps
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:11 PM"That's your first glimpse of an entirely new App Store."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:19 PMAnd ... Schiller is off and Federighi is back up.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:33 PM"Metal 2 and HEVC are coming to iOS too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:38 PM"There's more and it starts with machine learning."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:30:42 PMMachine Learning Time
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:30:58 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:04 PM"We use it on the iPad for palm rejection when using Apple Pencil. ... seen it in memories."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:20 PMNew APIs. Vision API that provides face tracking, facial recognition.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:27 PMNatural Language API
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:31:27 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:31:37 PMVision API seems to be for camera-based machine learning
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:37 PMCoreML - what underpins these APIs
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:17 PM"The performance really is incredible. ... iPhone is 6X faster than the Google Pixel and Samsung S8" in terms of recognizing images.
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:32:21 PMAR!
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:23 PM"Next I want to turn to AR"
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:32:25 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:32:39 PMPokemon Go is being shown as an example.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:40 PM"With multitouch we've really changed how you interact with the screen. And two cameras."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:45 PMARKit
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:49 PMDemo time for this
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:32:51 PMARKit will develop AR apps and tools
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:32:57 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:33:02 PMYou knew Pokemon Go would lead to this...
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:04 PM"We've all seen a lot of carefully edited vision videos on this topic, but in this case I'd like to show you something real."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:19 PM"Here's an iPhone using its camera ... can identify table and can add an object."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:31 PMSo you can make it look like there's a virtual cup of coffee on a table
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:33:37 PMObject placement on table, recognizing surfaces. And keeping objects reasonably in place.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:43 PM"I can add other objects to the scene and these things can actually interact."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:33:50 PM