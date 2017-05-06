Apple WWDC 2017 live blog | CNET

Apple WWDC 2017 live blog

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.

  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:26:39 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:26:56 PM
    App releases presented like "stories" in Today mode. Promoting in an article style format...so weird.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:26:58 PM
  • Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:27:09 PM
    Agree with Scott -- those huge app promos eat up a lot of real estate in the 'Today' tab. Less developers in the spotlight.
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:27:13 PM
    Monument Valley 2 hitting today (yay)
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:27:18 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:28:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:28:13 PM
    I legit think I'm getting carpal tunnel from these events. I need to start doing hand stretching exercises before these keynotes. haha
  • Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:28:29 PM
    Guess I should finally take Monument Valley 1 for a spin.
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:28:33 PM
    I'm worried I'm going to get more lost in this new App Store
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:28:39 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:28:50 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:29:40 PM
  • Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:29:52 PM
    I wonder how many people actually use the App Store to discover new apps. Typically, I only head to the App Store to download apps I already know I want.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:29:56 PM
    Phil Schiller is back up
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:29:58 PM
    I just want a wider-view look at apps
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:11 PM
    "That's your first glimpse of an entirely new App Store."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:19 PM
    And ... Schiller is off and Federighi is back up.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:33 PM
    "Metal 2 and HEVC are coming to iOS too.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:30:38 PM
    "There's more and it starts with machine learning."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:30:42 PM
    Machine Learning Time
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:30:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:04 PM
    "We use it on the iPad for palm rejection when using Apple Pencil. ... seen it in memories."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:20 PM
    New APIs. Vision API that provides face tracking, facial recognition.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:27 PM
    Natural Language API
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:31:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:31:37 PM
    Vision API seems to be for camera-based machine learning
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:31:37 PM
    CoreML - what underpins these APIs
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:17 PM
    "The performance really is incredible. ... iPhone is 6X faster than the Google Pixel and Samsung S8" in terms of recognizing images.
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:32:21 PM
    AR!
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:23 PM
    "Next I want to turn to AR"
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:32:25 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:32:39 PM
    Pokemon Go is being shown as an example.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:40 PM
    "With multitouch we've really changed how you interact with the screen. And two cameras."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:45 PM
    ARKit
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:32:49 PM
    Demo time for this
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:32:51 PM
    ARKit will develop AR apps and tools
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:32:57 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:33:02 PM
    You knew Pokemon Go would lead to this...
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:04 PM
    "We've all seen a lot of carefully edited vision videos on this topic, but in this case I'd like to show you something real."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:19 PM
    "Here's an iPhone using its camera ... can identify table and can add an object."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:31 PM
    So you can make it look like there's a virtual cup of coffee on a table
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:33:37 PM
    Object placement on table, recognizing surfaces. And keeping objects reasonably in place.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:33:43 PM
    "I can add other objects to the scene and these things can actually interact."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:33:50 PM
