Apple WWDC 2017 live blog

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.

  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:34:00 PM
    Showing us a digital lamp set up next to a digital coffee cup. When you move the light, the shadows move.
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:34:01 PM
    Can create dynamic shadows, too, for several augmented objects. Impressive!
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:34:10 PM
    "How do you do it?"
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:34:16 PM
    This is a bit like Google Tango without...well, the Tango.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:34:27 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:34:30 PM
    But Tango does advanced 3D mapping across a room, too
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:34:32 PM
    "ARKit provides fast and stable motion tracking and it uses all of the sensors and cameras on the device ... It's able to estimate ambient light, which helps with the rendering."
  • Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:34:38 PM
    Augmented reality, by Apple. Looks good to me -- now, the question is what are people going to do with it?
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:34:53 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:35:05 PM
    "When you bring the software together with these devices, we have hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads that are going to be capable of AR."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:35:14 PM
    "Overnight will make ARkit the largest AR platform in the world."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:35:18 PM
    Apple boasting this will be the largest AR platform in the world, which could make it soar.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:35:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:35:24 PM
    "We've had some third parties in to look at ARKit."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:35:46 PM
    "Check out what you can do with Batman Lego. .. Can explode the LEGO, pan around it, interact with Batman."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:35:47 PM
    Lego Batman AR mode on iPad demo
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:35:56 PM
    Pokemon Go with ARKit is so real.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:36:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:36:03 PM
    "It's AR like you've never seen it before."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:36:10 PM
    The next Pokemon Go- little Pikachu is now shaded in 3D, and looks more present on the lawn
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:36:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:36:39 PM
    Wingnut AR, is Peter Jackson's new production company. (Lord of the Rings guy). Alasdair Coull, creative director of Wingnut AR, is here to talk about what they're doing
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:36:54 PM
    "We're really excited to show an exclusive sneak peek of something we're working on."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:37:02 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:37:22 PM
    Peter Jackson's Wingnut AR is making an AR experience - lays down 3D game map on a table. Looks...awesome.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:37:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:37:40 PM
    An old west/space sort of town was rolled out on the table. It's a mini town
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:37:55 PM
    "It's like you're the director of your own experience."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:38:13 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:38:47 PM
    We're watching a space battle in and over this town
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:38:47 PM
    We are all going to be putting spaceships and fake pets in our homes, or our children are.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:39:04 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 6:39:05 PM
    This is a cool demo, but how is it a game? Or even a potential game? That's always the problem with AR demos...
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:39:21 PM
    "The fact that ARKit enables hundreds of millions of people to enjoy experiences like this opens up so many opportunities. I think it's a real game changer."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:39:27 PM
    Wingnut will have an app out later this year
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:39:30 PM
    Federighi is back up
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:39:34 PM
    These demos make ARKit look really impressive. Hard to tell what its limits are. And what the iPhone cameras can/can't do.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:39:50 PM
    "Some highlights of special interest to customers in China. QR support, etc"
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:39:53 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:40:02 PM
    iOS 11, done.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:40:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:40:17 PM
    "iOS 11 is absolutely jam packed with great features."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:40:18 PM
    iPad Time.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:40:27 PM
    Announcement No. 5 relates to iPad
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:40:39 PM
