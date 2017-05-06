Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:40:43 PM"It's truly a magical piece of glass that transforms into anything you want.""
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:40:54 PMiPad boundaries being pushed....!
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:40:56 PM"We've been pushing the boundaries on iPad. Today we're going to push them further than ever before."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:41:06 PMGreg Joswiak of the marketing team is up to talk about iPad Pro
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:41:07 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:41:21 PMiPad Pro well due for a good upgrade
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:41:22 PM"When we introduced iPad Pro just 18 months ago, it completely redefined what you can do with iPad."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:41:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:41:45 PM"There are 2 models to iPad Pro today. 13 inch and 9.7 inch. 9.7 inch is our most popular model."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:41:52 PM9.7 is the most popular Pro (no surprise). New Pro today
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:41:52 PM"Today we're going to introduce an all-new iPad Pro."
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 6:41:53 PMThis is what we've all been waiting for... iPad Pro -- and the battle to prove a tablet can really replace your laptop.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:41:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:42:02 PM"It's going to take everything you love about the 9.7 inch and give you a whole lot more to love."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:42:17 PM"It's the first iPad Pro with a larger 10.5 inch Retina Display."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:42:23 PMNew iPad Pro...looks like iPad Pro. But has 10.5-inch Retina, reduced bezels.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:42:29 PM"We're able to reduce the borders."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:42:33 PMStill 1 pound.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:42:34 PM
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:42:51 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 6:42:52 PMInterestingly, Microsoft is playing both sides of the coin, too, with the new Surface Laptop and new Surface Pro both shipping this month.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:42:54 PMWeighs just 1 pound. The first iPad that can have a full-screen keyboard on the display, as well as a smart keyboard
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:42:59 PMFull-size on-screen keyboard, and smart keyboard (I'm fine w 9.7 one though)
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:43:03 PMMore than 30 languages at launch
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:43:07 PM
-
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:43:08 PMApple's got its work cut out for it here. The "Pro" in iPad Pro needs to connote more than just "big."
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 6:43:20 PMThat seems roughly comparable to the MacBook Pro and iPad Pro combo.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:43:21 PM"iPad Pro has always had the best displays in the industry. Both sizes are going to get incredible new displays today."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:43:24 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:43:41 PMSo now 10.5 and 12.9 iPad Pros. Both have True Tone, wide color gamut, 600 nit brightness. ultra low reflectivity
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:43:41 PMTrue tone display, wide color gamut, 600 nits brightness, HDR, etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:43:50 PM"Our biggest breakthrough is a feature we call ProMotion."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:44:01 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 6:44:07 PMHDR is really going mainstream now -- in TVs, in tablets, in phones, in game consoles, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:44:10 PM"Able to take unique hardware and software capabilities and dramatically improve our display refresh rate."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:44:11 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:44:14 PMDoubled to 120 Hz
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:44:21 PMProMotion: a display-enhancing technology. From 60Hz to 120Hz.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:44:31 PM"All of your motion content on all of your screens is going to be smoother, more responsive."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:44:43 PM"The difference is dramatic. When you scroll, it's buttery smooth."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:44:54 PM"With ProMotion, Apple Pencil gets even better."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:44:57 PMPencil will work more responsively via ProMotion. 20ms latency
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:44:59 PM20 milliseconds latency
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:44:59 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 6:45:07 PMAlso, the 120Hz bump makes the iPad Pro screen much more like a high-end PC monitor.