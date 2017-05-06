Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:45:10 PM"You're going to love using the Apple Pencil with the new iPad Pro."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:45:12 PM
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:45:20 PMStrange that Apple's focus on 4K and HDR today seems to apply to everything except Apple TV.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:45:31 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:45:40 PMRefresh rate dynamic adjustment for battery life extension...
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:46:00 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:00 PM"Performance - these are the fastest we've ever created."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:12 PMPowered by A10X chip, with six cores, 12 core GPU.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:24 PM30% faster CPU performance and 40% faster graphics performance
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:46:28 PMA10X Fusion chip, 6-core CPU, 3 high performance, 3 high-efficiency. 30% faster than A9X, 40% faster graphics
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:46:32 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:41 PM"Our chip team has done just an amazing job over the years with our performance improvement."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:49 PM"Of course numbers only tell part of the story."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:46:55 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:46:56 PMApple still compares against original iPad in charts (500x faster)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:47:04 PMAsh Hewson of Serif is here to give a demo of his pro photo editing app
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:47:16 PMApp is called Affinity Photo.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:47:27 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:48:17 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:49:04 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:49:32 PMChanging lighting angle based on Apple Pencil tilt...showing Pencil as more than just a basic stylus
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:49:49 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:50:06 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:50:19 PMAffinity Photo for the iPad is available in the App Store starting today
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:50:22 PMJoz is back up
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:50:26 PMSetting up iPad Pro on purely pro graphics and art terms so far. Affinity Photo a new app available today.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:50:40 PM"What's also cool is despite all of its performance, still delivers the same, all-day 10-hour battery life."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:50:56 PM10-hour battery claim is what iPad has been at for years (but it tends to vary by + or - a couple of hours)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:01 PMCameras - same camera system from iPhone 7. .. ability to capture and edit 4K on the go
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:02 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:09 PMFront facing camera has 7MP FaceTime HD camera
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:14 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:22 PM"We have great accessories as well. The iPad Pro supports USB 3."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:32 PM"We also support fast charging.."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:36 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:42 PM"And we have great new smart covers. Polyurethane and leather."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:51:44 PM7MP FaceTime HD camera, 12MP rear camera. USB-3 and USB-C adapters can work via dongle with iPad Pro
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:49 PM"All new sleeve for Apple Pencil storage."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:52 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:52:23 PM"We're going to double the amount of memory that comes at the beginning of this configurations. Both now start with 64Gb of memory."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:52:25 PMSo: sounds focused mainly on power, screen size, and memory. 64GB starting memory
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:52:28 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:52:34 PM10.5 inch will start at $649.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:52:46 PMWill go up to 512GB
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:52:52 PM