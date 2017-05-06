Apple WWDC 2017 live blog | CNET

Apple WWDC 2017 live blog

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.

  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:45:10 PM
    "You're going to love using the Apple Pencil with the new iPad Pro."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:45:12 PM
  • Ry Crist 6/5/2017 6:45:20 PM
    Strange that Apple's focus on 4K and HDR today seems to apply to everything except Apple TV.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:45:31 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:45:40 PM
    Refresh rate dynamic adjustment for battery life extension...
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:46:00 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:00 PM
    "Performance - these are the fastest we've ever created."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:12 PM
    Powered by A10X chip, with six cores, 12 core GPU.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:24 PM
    30% faster CPU performance and 40% faster graphics performance
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:46:28 PM
    A10X Fusion chip, 6-core CPU, 3 high performance, 3 high-efficiency. 30% faster than A9X, 40% faster graphics
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:46:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:41 PM
    "Our chip team has done just an amazing job over the years with our performance improvement."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:46:49 PM
    "Of course numbers only tell part of the story."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:46:55 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:46:56 PM
    Apple still compares against original iPad in charts (500x faster)
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:47:04 PM
    Ash Hewson of Serif is here to give a demo of his pro photo editing app
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:47:16 PM
    App is called Affinity Photo.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:47:27 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:48:17 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:49:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:49:32 PM
    Changing lighting angle based on Apple Pencil tilt...showing Pencil as more than just a basic stylus
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:49:49 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:50:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:50:19 PM
    Affinity Photo for the iPad is available in the App Store starting today
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:50:22 PM
    Joz is back up
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:50:26 PM
    Setting up iPad Pro on purely pro graphics and art terms so far. Affinity Photo a new app available today.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:50:40 PM
    "What's also cool is despite all of its performance, still delivers the same, all-day 10-hour battery life."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:50:56 PM
    10-hour battery claim is what iPad has been at for years (but it tends to vary by + or - a couple of hours)
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:01 PM
    Cameras - same camera system from iPhone 7. .. ability to capture and edit 4K on the go
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:09 PM
    Front facing camera has 7MP FaceTime HD camera
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:14 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:22 PM
    "We have great accessories as well. The iPad Pro supports USB 3."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:32 PM
    "We also support fast charging.."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:36 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:42 PM
    "And we have great new smart covers. Polyurethane and leather."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:51:44 PM
    7MP FaceTime HD camera, 12MP rear camera. USB-3 and USB-C adapters can work via dongle with iPad Pro
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:51:49 PM
    "All new sleeve for Apple Pencil storage."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:51:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:52:23 PM
    "We're going to double the amount of memory that comes at the beginning of this configurations. Both now start with 64Gb of memory."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:52:25 PM
    So: sounds focused mainly on power, screen size, and memory. 64GB starting memory
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:52:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:52:34 PM
    10.5 inch will start at $649.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:52:46 PM
    Will go up to 512GB
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:52:52 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Apple's iOS 11 public beta is now available

 Mobile

We review our original iPhone review

 Phones

What it will take for cybersecurity to become common sense

 Security

I found a rare 1st edition of 'The Hobbit' on a desert island

 Random

Super NES Classic is real and coming on Sept. 29 for $80

 Toys and Games