Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:52:54 PM"You can order them today. They start shipping next week."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:53:03 PMShip with iOS 10 but can upgrade to iOS 11 in the fall
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:53:05 PM10.5 is $649, $749, $949. Up to 512GB storage
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:53:16 PMCraig Federighi is back up to talk about some iPad features in iOS 11
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:53:25 PM"If you love iPad like I do, well buckle up."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:53:41 PM"We are taking iOs to the next level. This is the largest iOS release for iPad we've ever done."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:53:51 PMNew Dock has a predictive area.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:53:58 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:54:05 PM"What's incredible is how it's used for multitasking."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:54:16 PMiPad dock is bigger! Now Mac-like. More apps. Can switch apps and pop apps into Slideover
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:54:26 PM(App dock in iOS 11, I mean)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:54:27 PM"Of course you can snap your apps into split view, but what's really cool is the new app switcher."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:54:35 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:54:36 PMDrag and Drop coming to iPad
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:54:55 PM"You can drag images, you can drag text. .. It's a drag fest."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:54:57 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:55:02 PMDrag and drop handles moving images, text, URLs across from pane to pane in split-screen apps.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:55:05 PM"You can now flick on keys to access punctuation and numbers."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:55:17 PM"we have a new app to introduce to you today. It's called Files.""
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:55:19 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:55:22 PMNew iPad app: Files. Universal file system...
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 6:55:27 PMMultitasking, a system tray, drag-and-drop, and alt-tab style app switcher -- these are all taken from the vocabulary of laptops and desktops -- another hint that Apple sees the iPad Pro as the PC of the future.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:55:38 PM"Files brings together all your files on your iPad. Search, tags, etc. And it has this beautiful recents view."
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:55:43 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:55:47 PM"Supports not only iCloud but third party storage providers."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:55:51 PMDemo
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:56:04 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:56:09 PMNested folders, recents, all sources, iCloud, third party apps...Files is doing for iPad what Mac has in High Sierra (looks like)
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:56:24 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:56:40 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:56:56 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:57:07 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:57:18 PMApp Switcher keeps different split-screen app configs open in different panes for quick access.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:57:31 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:57:50 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:57:56 PM"I can easily drag right into the dock. ... It's also a great way to change apps."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:58:02 PMCan swipe and drag with different hands at same time: drag photos, swipe up to find place to put them
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:58:13 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:58:15 PMNow looking at the Files app
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:58:19 PMgrid view or list view
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:58:22 PMcan sort by size or date
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:58:35 PMCan create new folders. ... can multiselect and drop them in
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:58:36 PMMy squirrelly way of hoarding files will finally make its way to iPad, too
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:58:46 PM"Can also take the folder and drag it right in to my favorites."