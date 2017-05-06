Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:58:55 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:59:17 PMCan browse cloud file folders in Files- that's cool. See what other accounts like Box have in them
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:59:37 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:59:44 PMNow talking about Apple Pencil
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:59:45 PMiPad updates are "get to my stuff faster"
James Martin 6/5/2017 6:59:54 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:59:56 PM"With iOS 11 we've integrated it deeply in the system."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:00:06 PMMarkup with any app the supports printing
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:00:12 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:00:36 PM"We know a lot of people do like to share with screenshots. When you create a screenshot, we create a thumbnail at the bottom of the screen. When you tap it, you go into markups."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:00:38 PMMarkup can be used on files, and can create a PDF on the fly to markup. Screenshots, for instance.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:00:52 PM(Well, we've hit the 2 hour mark and still have one more big piece of news left, per Cook)
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:01:02 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:15 PM"Notes now has a built-in document scanner."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:01:30 PMApple can search your handwriting for content. Also, Notes can scan in documents. Another Evernote replacement move
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:01:32 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:33 PM"And we've integrated markup into Mail as well so you can personalize your mail messages with in-line drawings."
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:01:41 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:52 PMToby Paterson, head of iPad engineering, is here to give us another demo
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:55 PMA demo in a demo
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:02:20 PMNotes now a pop-up feature from the iPad lock screen. Pencil brings up note-taking mode, fast. Clever
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:02:23 PMI can say my handwriting right now would be illegible. So. Tired. Of. Typing.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:02:35 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:02:56 PMApparently the new keyboard is called the "Flick keyboard."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:03:01 PMMy handwriting is pretty bad. Pretty...pretty bad.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:03:02 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:03:07 PMmaybe? or at least that's what Paterson said
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:03:26 PMNot to keep drawing these comparisons (no pun intended), but many big PC makers are also going all-in on high-end stylus experiences.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:03:30 PMOn a side note, Apple had a lot of new faces on stage at WWDC. Was refreshing, yet I know how to spell very few of their names. haha
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:04:19 PM
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:04:32 PMMicrosoft has a new $99 stylus launching alongside the new Surface Pro later this month (it also works on the Surface Laptop), and Samsung made a big deal of pairing its passive stylus with the new Windows-powered Galaxy Book hybrid.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:04:58 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:05:01 PMSeems like Pencil is being thrust point-forward to the front of iPad Pro experience.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:05:28 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:05:47 PMFederighi is back up
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:05:47 PMIt's worth noting both of those examples are essentially direct competitors to the iPad Pro+pencil+keyboard.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:05 PM"We're really excited about what we're doing with iPad this year and really excited about iOS 11 this year."
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:06:05 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:22 PMDeveloper beta of iOS 11 available today. Everyone else gets it in the fall
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:39 PM(note, them saying fall confirms we'll see the next iPhone then. iOS and phone come at the same time)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:44 PMTim Cook is back up
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:06:49 PMThat looks like all for iPad. No new accessories. I like the dock and the added file search. Not huge IMO, necessarily, but very very useful.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:55 PM... For a video (could this keynote be any longer?)
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:07:22 PMQuestion -- might have missed this -- is there any update to the Pencil hardware? Or is it the same?
James Martin 6/5/2017 7:07:34 PM