Apple WWDC 2017 live blog

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.

  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:58:55 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:59:17 PM
    Can browse cloud file folders in Files- that's cool. See what other accounts like Box have in them
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:59:37 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:59:44 PM
    Now talking about Apple Pencil
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:59:45 PM
    iPad updates are "get to my stuff faster"
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:59:54 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:59:56 PM
    "With iOS 11 we've integrated it deeply in the system."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:00:06 PM
    Markup with any app the supports printing
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:00:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:00:36 PM
    "We know a lot of people do like to share with screenshots. When you create a screenshot, we create a thumbnail at the bottom of the screen. When you tap it, you go into markups."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:00:38 PM
    Markup can be used on files, and can create a PDF on the fly to markup. Screenshots, for instance.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:00:52 PM
    (Well, we've hit the 2 hour mark and still have one more big piece of news left, per Cook)
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:01:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:15 PM
    "Notes now has a built-in document scanner."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:01:30 PM
    Apple can search your handwriting for content. Also, Notes can scan in documents. Another Evernote replacement move
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:01:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:33 PM
    "And we've integrated markup into Mail as well so you can personalize your mail messages with in-line drawings."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:01:41 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:52 PM
    Toby Paterson, head of iPad engineering, is here to give us another demo
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:01:55 PM
    A demo in a demo
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:02:20 PM
    Notes now a pop-up feature from the iPad lock screen. Pencil brings up note-taking mode, fast. Clever
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:02:23 PM
    I can say my handwriting right now would be illegible. So. Tired. Of. Typing.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:02:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:02:56 PM
    Apparently the new keyboard is called the "Flick keyboard."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:03:01 PM
    My handwriting is pretty bad. Pretty...pretty bad.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:03:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:03:07 PM
    maybe? or at least that's what Paterson said
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:03:26 PM
    Not to keep drawing these comparisons (no pun intended), but many big PC makers are also going all-in on high-end stylus experiences.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:03:30 PM
    On a side note, Apple had a lot of new faces on stage at WWDC. Was refreshing, yet I know how to spell very few of their names. haha
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:04:19 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:04:32 PM
    Microsoft has a new $99 stylus launching alongside the new Surface Pro later this month (it also works on the Surface Laptop), and Samsung made a big deal of pairing its passive stylus with the new Windows-powered Galaxy Book hybrid.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:04:58 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:05:01 PM
    Seems like Pencil is being thrust point-forward to the front of iPad Pro experience.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:05:28 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:05:47 PM
    Federighi is back up
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:05:47 PM
    It's worth noting both of those examples are essentially direct competitors to the iPad Pro+pencil+keyboard.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:05 PM
    "We're really excited about what we're doing with iPad this year and really excited about iOS 11 this year."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:06:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:22 PM
    Developer beta of iOS 11 available today. Everyone else gets it in the fall
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:39 PM
    (note, them saying fall confirms we'll see the next iPhone then. iOS and phone come at the same time)
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:44 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 7:06:49 PM
    That looks like all for iPad. No new accessories. I like the dock and the added file search. Not huge IMO, necessarily, but very very useful.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 7:06:55 PM
    ... For a video (could this keynote be any longer?)
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 7:07:22 PM
    Question -- might have missed this -- is there any update to the Pencil hardware? Or is it the same?
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 7:07:34 PM
