Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:12:49 PM(that was not Tim Cook saying that. hahaha)
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:12:59 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:13:08 PMTim Cook also talking about an 82-year-old Japanese developer who posted her first app earlier this year.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:13:13 PM"If you haven't published yet, there's still time."
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:13:25 PMWith the emphasis on students and student devs, we were joking this morning that this year's WWDC would be the all-kids conference, with kids giving all the presentations. Now *that* is a conference I'd line up for.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:13:28 PM"Let's turn our attention to our 4 incredible platforms."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:13:37 PM"Each is uniquely expressed and designed for the best experience for where they work."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:13:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:13:44 PM"We keep pushing these platforms forward."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:13:58 PM"That's why this developer conference is so important. We have a lot to talk about today. And I do mean a lot."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:14:07 PM"I'm dispensing with the updates, other than to tell you, Apple's doing great."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:14:15 PM"We have 6 important announcements to share with you this morning."
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:14:21 PMMention of the four platforms -- tvOS, watchOS, macOS, iOS -- it really took a looong time for the Mac family to finally drop the OS X nomenclature and switch to macOS, which just happened last year.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:14:22 PM*cracks knuckles*
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:14:24 PM6 announcements? Hmm. TV first. Ok,
Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:14:25 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:14:28 PM(me, not cook)
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:14:34 PMStarting with tvOS
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:14:41 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:14:49 PM"We launched it with support from just a handful of video channels. Now 50 partners integrated into the TV app."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:15:03 PMAmazon is coming to the TV app and all Apple TVs later this year with Amazon Prime Video
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:15:15 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:15:21 PM"Prime Video provides a wealth of great content. Some great original content like 'Transparent,' 'Mozart in the Jungle' ... and so much more."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:15:30 PM"We are so pleased to welcome Amazon to Apple TV."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:15:31 PMAmazon is onboard. "Later this year." when is that? Hope it's well integrated for search in TV app.
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:15:33 PMThe lack of an Amazon Video app has been a big weak spot of the Apple TV line until now.
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:15:33 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:15:42 PM"That's tvOS. You'll be hearing a lot more about tvOS later this year."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:15:49 PM"No. 2 let's talk about Apple Watch."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:15:49 PMApple Watch: here we go
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:15:57 PMSeems like every OS is getting a quick "top headline."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:15:59 PM"It's the No. 1 selling smartwatch, by far."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:16:08 PM#1 but what are the numbers?
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:16:10 PM"Apple Watch is designed to help you live a healthier life."
Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:16:20 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:16:36 PMKevin Lynch, who oversees Apple Watch software, is now up.
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:16:39 PM
Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:16:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:16:48 PMwatchOS 4 announced today
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:16:56 PM
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:17:02 PMwatchOS 4: watch faces... showing notifications
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:17:08 PM"Let's start with watch faces. Apple Watch is great for quickly glancing at information."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:17:14 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:17:17 PM"What if we could actually show you a selection of information you might need, automatically?"
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:17:27 PMSiri will be more proactive, and a new watch face will have Siri on it for Watch