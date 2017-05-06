Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:17:27 PM"New watch face powered by Siri intelligence."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:17:43 PM"It automatically displaces information with the same kind of intelligence on iOS"
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:17:50 PM"In the morning, I might see, for example, commute time and my first meeting."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:18:05 PMSiri face shows heads-up info in a timeline and more upcoming info picked by machine learning. Like Google Now but Apple
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:18:09 PM"Through the day, whenever you raise your wrist, the face will dynamically update with information for you."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:18:10 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:18:24 PM"I can get access to the controls I tend to use in the Home app at night."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:18:33 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:18:33 PMSiri watch face looks like an infinite scroll of heads-up assistants. Neat but I'd like this as a mode all the time.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:18:42 PM"Sometimes you might like less information and more graphics. Kaleidoscope face."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:18:59 PM(This almost makes your square watch look round)
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:19:01 PMKaleidoscope watch face is a tripping-out animation for...those evening times
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:19:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:19:09 PM"Mickey and Minnie have been a big hit on Apple Watch."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:19:20 PMNow Toy Story characters - Woody, Jessie and Buzz - are faces
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:19:30 PMToy Story animated watch faces, like Minnie/Mickie. Cute (but where is the watch face store...?)
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:19:38 PM"These are three really lively new faces in watchOS. Siri Face, Kaleidoscope and Toy Story."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:19:42 PMWatch face store would allow more of these...
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:19:45 PMAnimated watch faces, huh? Future sponsorship opportunities?
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:19:51 PM"Let's talk about Actvity. ... one of the most frequently used apps on the watch."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:20:07 PM"You might start off each day with some inspiration" telling you if you're close to goals.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:20:11 PMIntroducing monthly challenges
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:20:13 PM
-
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 5:20:16 PM"Proactive intelligence" -- Apple's talking about Siri in the same way Amazon and Google are starting to talk about Alexa and the Google Assistant.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:20:31 PM"They're all achievable because they're based on your real history."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:20:43 PM"We've also enhanced the workout app to be easier to use and more powerful."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:21:08 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:21:17 PMMonthly fitness challenges, an expansion of the challenges that are already there. And milestones in Activity has extra animations. Workouts now start faster, and swim mode expanded. High Intensity Internal Training mode added, too
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:21:17 PM"We've also created new algorithms ... for high intensity workout training."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:21:25 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:21:40 PM"If you like to do more than one workout in a row (who are you crazy people?!), you can swipe. ... super easy now to do multiple workouts in a single session."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:21:46 PMWorkout-switching happens faster, swipe and select
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:21:48 PM"Many of the people are doing the workouts indoor in a gym."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:21:58 PM"You end up with numbers like calories and distance that don't quite match."
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:22:11 PMWhat I really need is a watchOS update that provides easy access to multiple excuses for why I'm not working out.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:22:12 PM"We're allowing for the first time, 2 way data exchange with workout equipment."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:22:28 PMLOL, Dan. haha
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:22:34 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:22:44 PMInteresting- Watch will exchange activity data with gym equipment via NFC. Supported by a number of major gym equipment makers, starting fall
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:22:54 PMMusic update: Music App getting update (finally!)
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:22:55 PM"Let's talk about Music. Apple Watch paired with AirPods has really become a magical combination."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:22:58 PMRedesigning it
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:23:17 PM"The app simply presents beautiful album art and playlist images ... When you get to the album you like, you can tap and play."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:23:20 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:23:31 PMAutomatically syncs music to watch to listen to, right to watch. Multiple playlists, too. Apple Watch needed this.