Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:23:33 PM"The music that you love is going to be ready when you are, making Apple Watch and AirPods a truly magical experience."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:23:42 PMTime for a demo, Vera Carr from Watch and Health Engineering team
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:23:43 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:23:51 PMI'm shocked by how popular Air Pods have become -- at first it was kind of a, "Hey, look at that guy on the subway" kinda thing, now it's 100-percent mainstream. Happened faster than I ever thought it would.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:24:01 PM"The first thing I want to show you is the new dock. I can now scroll through my recently accessed apps."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:24:07 PMNow looking at the Siri watch face
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:24:09 PMDock for Apple Watch changes AGAIN! Now it's vertical. This is the third change.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:24:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:24:46 PM"For any content on the Siri Face, I can tap and access them."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:24:55 PMSiri Face demoed again...interesting but why would I keep that watch face open? (I'd prefer a swipe to access that)
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:25:10 PM"We've also integrated our new Activity coaching directly in the watch face."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:25:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:25:37 PM"Now in watchOS 4, I can pick a playlist that automatically starts with my workout."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:25:51 PMCan pick playlist to match and start with workout in WatchOS 4. (Also needed)
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:25:58 PM"When I'm in a workout, I can quickly swipe to the left and control my music right here."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:26:02 PMKevin Lynch is back up
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:26:06 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:26:09 PM"Let's close those rings" is the new shorthand for nailing down an accomplishment. I'm going to start using it meetings and see if it plays well...
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:26:09 PMSeems, overall, like a subtle set of changes though in Watch.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:26:18 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:26:24 PM"There's a lot more coming in watchOS 4, including a new flashlight in the control center that you can also use as a blinking safety light in an evening run."
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:26:32 PMFlashlight App in new WatchOS! Will blink for safety mode.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:26:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:26:42 PM"More support for apps running in the background, faster app responsiveness. Supporting native core Bluetooth on the watch."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:27:02 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:27:10 PMNative core Bluetooth on Watch- will work with glucose monitors, surfboards, sports trackers, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:27:14 PM"Developer preview is available today, and there's a free upgrade for everyone across all watches this fall."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:27:17 PMTim Cook is back up now
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:27:23 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:27:23 PM"watchOS 4 is a great update," says Cook.
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:27:28 PMNo Watch Face store. Boo
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:27:30 PMComing in the fall -- presumably with a new watch, right?
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:27:39 PMDon't know, Dan
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:27:42 PM"Now let's talk about a product that in many ways is the heart and soul of Apple. Of course I'm talking about the Mac."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:27:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:27:50 PM"There's never been a computer quite like the Mac."
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:27:53 PMWoo! Mac time! I say, while typing on a 12-inch MacBook. (Space Gray.)
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:28:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:28:07 PM"No one can match the Mac's deep integration of hardware and software."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:28:17 PMCraig Federighi, a crowd favorite, is now up on stage. He's head of software.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:28:35 PM"Let's talk about our current release, Mac OS Sierra"
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:28:35 PM
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:28:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:28:56 PM"People are loving Sierra and we love it too, so we wanted to spend this year perfecting it. The question is, what do we call it."
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:29:02 PMmacOS Sierra really was a major jump -- adding Siri, which I actually use, universal clipboard, etc.