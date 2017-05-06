Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:29:13 PM"When they finally came back they had a name they said felt really, really good. MacOS High Sierra."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:29:36 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:29:45 PM"We talked to the guys and we said this might be misconstrued, but they assured us this name is fully baked."
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:29:57 PMOk, it's macOS High Sierra. Shows us it's a tock year, not a tick. Or maybe it's the other way around. Whatever the "refinement" year is.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:30:00 PMNew macOS is about deep technology but also added some refinements, Federighi says.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:30:06 PMStarting with Safari
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:30:15 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:30:26 PM"Safari is the world's fastest desktop browser with High Sierra."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:30:32 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:30:44 PM"In addition to being tremendously fast, Safari also helps give you a serene browsing experience."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:30:52 PM
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:30:54 PMSafari is definitely the fastest and most battery friendly browser if you're on a Mac. But....some tools people depend on work better in Chrome, so...
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:31:06 PM"We now have AutoPlay blocking."
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:31:18 PMAuto-play blocking! Really big deal. The advertising arms race continues.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:31:33 PM"Do you ever have this experience where you go to buy something on the web, you complete a purchase, and everywhere it seems to follow you around?"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:31:43 PM"That's because you are. No longer, Safari has intelligence tracking prevention."
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 5:31:55 PMHas Craig Federighi ever guest-starred on HBO's "Silicon Valley"? If not, he should.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:32:00 PM"Now your privacy, your browsing history is your own. It's not about block ads, the web behaves like it always has."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:32:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:32:19 PM"Split view for compose window"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:32:25 PMThese claps about macOS are kinda halfhearted
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:32:32 PM
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:32:42 PM"Intelligent Tracking Prevention" -- so many ways to block cookies or trackers -- do any actually work well? That said, I'm very excited about auto-play blocking.
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:33:00 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:33:00 PM"Our biggest area of refinement in High Sierra is in photos. There's a persistent sidebar and a new view that has all of your imports in chronological order."
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:33:19 PMFacial recognition now feels like table stakes for any kind of photo tool these days.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:33:19 PM"We've also improved Faces," says Federighi. "When you put effort into categorizing and naming people, that's now synchronized automatically across your devices."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:33:22 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:33:37 PM"Selective color lets you modify color in a selective range."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:33:44 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:33:53 PM"If you like to do edits in a pro tool ... all of your edits automatically synchronize back to your photo library."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:34:05 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:34:25 PM"Apple pioneered printed books ..." (there was more to this sentence, but he had a funny pause, and I think it's funny to leave it like this. haha) (and I'm not sure what he was saying)
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:34:29 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:34:41 PM"When it comes to data, the fundamentals are in the file system. The Mac file systems has its roots from 30 years ago."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:34:50 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:34:59 PM"A lot has changed since then. It's time for a more modern file system. We're bringing the Apple File System to macOS as a new default."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:35:10 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:35:17 PM64 bit top to bottom, safe and secure with built-in crash protection and native encryption. Instant file and directory cloning
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:35:33 PM"What does that really mean in practice. Let's take a look at a simple file duplication inside of Sierra."
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:35:37 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:35:41 PM"It's going to copy, it's a big file so it will take awhile."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:35:50 PMNow in High Sierra, duplicate was almost instantaneous
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:36:03 PM"Next up, video. The current standards is H264"
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:36:09 PM