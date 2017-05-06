Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:36:11 PM"But the game has moved from HD to 4K and 4K HDR."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:36:15 PMH.256 is new standard
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:36:25 PMSaves up to 40% better compression
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:36:26 PM
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:36:49 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:36:51 PM"Now I want to return to our main story, which is graphics. Graphics are all about the GPU."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:37:01 PM"Our API for high-performance graphics is metal."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:37:03 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:37:19 PM"Newest Macs" get hardware acceleration for new H.265 videos...
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:37:20 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:37:24 PM"We even use Metal inside of Photos for machine learning and identifying your photos."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:37:28 PMNew version - Metal 2
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:37:39 PM"It's tremendously fast. Great optimizations and tremendous APIs"
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:37:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:37:47 PMUp to 10X better draw call throughput
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:37:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:38:01 PM"We've also provided better debugging and performance analysis tools."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:38:12 PM"We've taken the Mac Window Server and put on top of Metal."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:38:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:38:28 PM"Metal is not��just about graphics. We're also using it for machine learning."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:38:32 PMMetal for external graphics
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:38:33 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:38:41 PMRemember, VR and AR (or "mixed reality") apps and app development requires very, very heavy duty GPU power. It's an area Apple is said to be getting very seriously into.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:38:45 PM"You know our MacBooks have this tremendous balance of portability and power."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:39:03 PM"We're starting with a developer kit available today."
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:39:13 PMExternal GPU box for MacBooks? Wow. AMD RX 580 in a Thunderbolt-connected box.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:39:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:39:32 PM"With this graphics power, we're doubling down on pro content creation. That's increasiginly about VR content creation."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:39:36 PMBringing Metal for VR
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:39:52 PM"And we're optimizing our pro apps like Final Cut for optimzing" for VR
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:40:05 PMUnity and Unreal are bringing engines to the Mac. So's Steam Valve.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:40:06 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:40:10 PMHey, look at this! VR talk at WWDC. Valve, Unity, Unreal. "More later today"
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:40:14 PM"You might be seeing a little bit more from us later today on this topic."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:40:16 PM
-
Ry Crist 6/5/2017 5:40:28 PMWith all of this, Apple is really shoring up its defense of the Mac as an ideal platform for creative professionals. Competitors have gained some ground on that front in recent years.
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:40:40 PMDoes this mean VR-ready Macs announced today, or Vive/Rift support? Who knows...
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:40:46 PMmacOS High Sierra is available today for developers. Public beta in June. Then shipping to all this fall.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:41:00 PMJohn Ternus, VP of hardware engineering, is now up to talk about the Mac
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:41:11 PM"We have some great updates to talk about today that span much of the Mac product line."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:41:15 PM"Let's begin with the iMac."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:41:22 PM"As always on the iMac, it starts with the display."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:41:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:41:46 PM"We're going to make them even better. These new displays are now going to be 500 nits, 43% brighter than the previous generation."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:41:50 PM