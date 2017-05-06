Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:41:54 PM"Your content is going to look more true to life than every before."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:42:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:42:12 PM"Whole line is moving to Intel's 7th gen Core processor, also called Kaby Lake."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:42:22 PM"In addition these iMacs are getting a boost when it comes to memory."
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:42:33 PM21.5 inch can get up to 32GB. Larger size can have up to 64GB
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:42:39 PMFusion Drive standard on all configs
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:42:51 PM"In addition, SSD options are going to be up to 50% faster and up to 2TB."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:42:54 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:43:05 PM"2 USB-C connectors with Thunderbolt"
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:43:12 PMMore memory, faster storage, Fusion drives, etc all coming to 21.5 and 27-inch iMacs. Plus two USB-C ports -- modest updates, at least so far.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:43:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:43:18 PM"Now let's talk about graphics. We're investing heavily in graphics software tech. We're also investing in graphics hardware."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:43:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:43:41 PMEntry level iMac - gets Intel Iris Plus Graphics. Up to 80% faster grahpics than the previous generaiton
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:43:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:44:03 PMNext up is the 21.5 inch iMac with Retina 4K. Moving to discrete graphics and making standard. AMD Radio Pro 555 and 560.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:44:03 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:44:13 PMThis new system is up to 3X faster than the previous generation for graphics, says Ternus.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:44:22 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:44:25 PM"Lastly we have our 27 inch iMac. This is our most popular desktop for our pro custoemrs."
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:44:29 PMAll 4K iMacs are getting AMD Radeon discrete GPUs -- big move here for content creation and, I guess, gaming.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:44:33 PMRadio Pro 570,575 etc.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:44:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:44:50 PM"Up to 5.5 teraflops of graphics compute, which makes it a great platform for VR content creation"
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:44:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:45:10 PMJohn Knoll of Industrial Light & Magic tested out the new iMac
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:45:14 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:45:19 PMLooks like the same design, however -- big change is new CPUs/GPU, more/faster memory, adding USB-C ports. At least from the hardware side.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:45:30 PM"I've always done my art and development on a Mac"
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:45:50 PM"I'm joined by Lauren Ridge, an Epic Games programmer."
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:45:51 PM
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:46:02 PMMaking iMacs more friendly for VR development, however, is a big deal. Gaming and Macs have a long, complex, not always friendly history going back decades.
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:46:08 PM"Lauren's backstage so you can see the environment around her" in VR
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:46:23 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:46:27 PMVive rig seen with Macs, as ILM developers work with Star Wars content
-
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:46:30 PM"For the first time, it's all powered by my Mac," Ridge says
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:46:45 PMNote, they're only showing Vive hardware, no mention of Oculus or any other brand of VR headset.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:46:53 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:47:11 PMSeeing this much VR stuff on Apple stage feels like worlds have collided
-
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:47:25 PMNote also that Microsoft is working on "partner" VR/AR/MR headsets with Acer, Lenovo and other PC makers -- a completely parallel path.
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:47:33 PM
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:47:52 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:48:07 PMThis suggests some type of Vive support will be announced later...but as Dan said, this feels like an ongoing challenge w Mac and gaming
-
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:48:21 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:48:42 PMSo far, all VR has focused on creation tools