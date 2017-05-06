Apple WWDC 2017 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:09 PMJohn Knoll now speaking again
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:49:27 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:40 PM"This immersive content can be made by the same people who make your films"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:50 PM"That's really powerful."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:59 PMApple exec back up
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:20 PMPrices - 21.5 inch starts at $1099
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:30 PMthe 4K 21.5 inch starts at $1299
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:50:35 PMIt would be great to see some more parity between Macs and Windows systems when it comes to gaming development and, frankly, playing games.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:38 PM"We're refreshing our notebooks today, as well."
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:50:44 PMApple is going Total Mac Refresh
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:55 PMKaby Lake is coming to all MacBooks. And faster graphics
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:50:55 PM
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:51:15 PMHold that thought -- MacBook time! Kaby Lake -- which means newer CPUs, plus updated graphics in the 15-inch.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:51:28 PMApple cuts the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro to $1299. $200 less than it used to be.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:51:36 PM"We care deeply about the environment"
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:51:55 PM
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:52:01 PMBigger deal -- the non-Touch Bat MacBook Pro gets a price cut to $1,299, from the original $1,499.
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:52:22 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:25 PM"There's another class of pro users who would love to be able to take advantage of the iMac's design but" need a level of performance you can't have in an all-in-one.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:35 PMSneak peek of Apple's new computer for high-end pro users
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:52:35 PMThat makes it closer to the "MacBook Air replacement" Apple told us this model was back last fall.
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:41 PMWe're seeing a video now
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:53 PMiMac Pro is what it's called
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:17 PM"The first thing you'll notice is it features the same great design as our 27-inch iMac, but it's in this seriously bad ass space gray finish."
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:53:20 PMiMac Pro -- teased briefly -- same design, but in darker space gray. Looks like new accessories, too?
Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:53:21 PMIt's an iMac, "but badass!"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:34 PM"It's also going to be by far the most powerful iMac we've ever made. In fact this is going ot be the most powerful Mac we've ever made."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:40 PMPut workstation performance into the iMac design
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:53:43 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:53:50 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:50 PMTeam had to rethink thermal achitecture
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:59 PM"Greater than 80% increase in cooling capacity."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:12 PMWill ship with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:20 PM"It's also going to ship with a 10-core Xeon processor."
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:35 PM"We thought we've gone this far, let's go really nutty. So we're going to offer it up to 18"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:44 PMWill use AMD's Radeon Vega graphics
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:54:47 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:49 PM"Completely new GPU core"
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:56 PM"Available with up to 16Gb of VRAM"
dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:54:58 PMYeah, adding Xeon processors means this is for pros for real, not just everyday folks like you or I who want a really fast computer.
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:55:05 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:55:06 PM"We aren't going to use an entry level configuration."
Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:55:07 PM
James Martin 6/5/2017 5:55:15 PM
Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:55:18 PMUp to 11 teraflops single precision.