Apple WWDC 2017 live blog | CNET

Apple WWDC 2017 live blog

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.

  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:09 PM
    John Knoll now speaking again
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:49:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:40 PM
    "This immersive content can be made by the same people who make your films"
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:50 PM
    "That's really powerful."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:49:59 PM
    Apple exec back up
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:20 PM
    Prices - 21.5 inch starts at $1099
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:30 PM
    the 4K 21.5 inch starts at $1299
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:50:35 PM
    It would be great to see some more parity between Macs and Windows systems when it comes to gaming development and, frankly, playing games.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:38 PM
    "We're refreshing our notebooks today, as well."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:50:44 PM
    Apple is going Total Mac Refresh
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:50:55 PM
    Kaby Lake is coming to all MacBooks. And faster graphics
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:50:55 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:51:15 PM
    Hold that thought -- MacBook time! Kaby Lake -- which means newer CPUs, plus updated graphics in the 15-inch.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:51:28 PM
    Apple cuts the price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro to $1299. $200 less than it used to be.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:51:36 PM
    "We care deeply about the environment"
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:51:55 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:52:01 PM
    Bigger deal -- the non-Touch Bat MacBook Pro gets a price cut to $1,299, from the original $1,499.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:52:22 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:25 PM
    "There's another class of pro users who would love to be able to take advantage of the iMac's design but" need a level of performance you can't have in an all-in-one.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:35 PM
    Sneak peek of Apple's new computer for high-end pro users
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:52:35 PM
    That makes it closer to the "MacBook Air replacement" Apple told us this model was back last fall.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:41 PM
    We're seeing a video now
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:52:53 PM
    iMac Pro is what it's called
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:17 PM
    "The first thing you'll notice is it features the same great design as our 27-inch iMac, but it's in this seriously bad ass space gray finish."
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:53:20 PM
    iMac Pro -- teased briefly -- same design, but in darker space gray. Looks like new accessories, too?
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:53:21 PM
    It's an iMac, "but badass!"
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:34 PM
    "It's also going to be by far the most powerful iMac we've ever made. In fact this is going ot be the most powerful Mac we've ever made."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:40 PM
    Put workstation performance into the iMac design
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:53:43 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:53:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:50 PM
    Team had to rethink thermal achitecture
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:53:59 PM
    "Greater than 80% increase in cooling capacity."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:12 PM
    Will ship with an 8-core Intel Xeon processor
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:20 PM
    "It's also going to ship with a 10-core Xeon processor."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:35 PM
    "We thought we've gone this far, let's go really nutty. So we're going to offer it up to 18"
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:44 PM
    Will use AMD's Radeon Vega graphics
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:54:47 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:49 PM
    "Completely new GPU core"
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:54:56 PM
    "Available with up to 16Gb of VRAM"
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:54:58 PM
    Yeah, adding Xeon processors means this is for pros for real, not just everyday folks like you or I who want a really fast computer.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:55:05 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:55:06 PM
    "We aren't going to use an entry level configuration."
  • Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:55:07 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:55:15 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:55:18 PM
    Up to 11 teraflops single precision.
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Apple's iOS 11 public beta is now available

 Mobile

We review our original iPhone review

 Phones

What it will take for cybersecurity to become common sense

 Security

I found a rare 1st edition of 'The Hobbit' on a desert island

 Random

Super NES Classic is real and coming on Sept. 29 for $80

 Toys and Games