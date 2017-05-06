Apple WWDC 2017 live blog | CNET

Apple WWDC 2017 live blog

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV. And we may even see some new hardware, too.

  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:55:19 PM
    Too bad, I'd like a darker space gray design for a consumer iMac.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:55:26 PM
    Up to 22 teraflops of half precision
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:55:31 PM
    This pure performance spec porn
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:55:39 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:55:58 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:56:05 PM
    For the first time ever, built in 10GB ethernet
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:56:16 PM
    "You could hook up 2 5K displays and 2 RAID arrays"
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:56:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:56:30 PM
    "1080p FaceTime camera, etc"
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:56:38 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:56:47 PM
    "With all these high performance technologies, this iMac Pro is going to be an awesome workstation."
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:56:54 PM
  • Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:57:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:57:14 PM
    "If you were to go out and build a comparable system today, it would cost over $7,000"
  • Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:57:23 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:57:24 PM
    "Will be priced at $4,999"
  • Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:57:27 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:57:30 PM
    Retina 5K display, etc
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:57:33 PM
    But, the big question I'm sure everyone is asking -- will this be a big new product -- like the cylindrical Mac Pro desktop -- that gets a big launch, but then gets ignored for a few years with minimal if any updates?
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:57:33 PM
    Available in December
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:57:43 PM
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:58:08 PM
    To be fair, $4,999 for that iMac Pro is pretty great -- I've reviewed plenty of run-of-the-mill gaming laptops that cost almost that much.
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:58:11 PM
    Tim Cook is back up. Time for iOS
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:58:11 PM
    Okay, iOS time
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:58:19 PM
    "The world's best and most advanced mobile operating system."
  • dan.ackerman 6/5/2017 5:58:24 PM
    And don't forget the $8,000 Acer Predator 21 X...
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:58:24 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:58:27 PM
    "Industry leading 96% customer satisfaction."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:58:38 PM
    86% of our customers are running iOS 10 and taking advantage of its capabilities, says Cook.
  • Sarah Tew 6/5/2017 5:58:41 PM
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:58:50 PM
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:58:53 PM
    By comparison, Android latest version has only 7% of people using it.
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 5:59:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:59:06 PM
    Boasting 86% installed base (which allows features that will hit more users, thus encouraging developers to try them out)
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:59:14 PM
    "Today we're going to take the world's best and most advanced mobile operating system and turn it up to 11."
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 5:59:19 PM
    It's called iOS 11! (surprise!)
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:59:31 PM
    Craig Federighi is back to walk us through iOS 11
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:59:35 PM
    "It's a big one."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:59:46 PM
    "Big focus on technologies but also some really big features."
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 5:59:53 PM
    Messages - added iMessage apps and stickers in iOS 10
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:00:08 PM
    Redesigned app drawer. Apps accessible right there at the bottom of the screen
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:00:13 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/5/2017 6:00:14 PM
    Messages now has an App Drawer, so it's no weird to find your stickers (ha)
  • Shara Tibken 6/5/2017 6:00:31 PM
    "The big story with message is messages in iCloud. When you sign into another device, all of your conversations are automatically synchronized"
  • James Martin 6/5/2017 6:00:37 PM
