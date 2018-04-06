Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
John Falcone 6/4/2018 4:33:43 PMCNET live commentary video is above. Access Apple's livestream here.
James Martin 6/4/2018 4:05:00 PM
Anne Dujmovic 6/4/2018 4:10:16 PM
Welcome to our coverage of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, getting underway in San Jose this morning. The keynote presentation starts at 10 a.m. PT.
James Martin 6/4/2018 4:13:58 PM
James Martin 6/4/2018 4:15:08 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:22:45 PMHey there! Scott Stein here. Starting on a phone since Wi-Fi is...iffy!
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:23:25 PMAppropriate since this is the show that’s all about iOS (mostly)
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:25:42 PMGoing to have make the ever-important Bathroom Run before this all kicks in. But for now, we have music playing and the devs are assembling
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:29:42 PMWhew. I'm finally in. Some people wish for world peace or to win the lottery. But what I wish for at every tech event is working WiFi.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:30:23 PMThings I want to see: improved WatchOS (watch face store, sleep tracking, etc). iPad: trackpad! More laptop-like tools! A better smart connector! AR: multiplayer, and Google Lens-like features in IOS 12. That's my main stuff.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:30:41 PMAnd of course, Siri improvements (as always)
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:31:47 PMMy hand already hurts. Time for stretches.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:33:14 PM
Media badges
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:33:40 PM
Breakfast - not quite the fancy food we have at Apple's campus events
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:34:04 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:40:54 PMCables entangling all of us. When will we live in an AirPower world and have power-conductive pants
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:41:03 PMWiFi at today's event isn't working very well. So keep your fingers crossed that we don't get disconnected!
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:44:04 PMhold onto your butts (connectivity at WWDC)
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:47:05 PMThere's a lot of frustration in the room because many folks can't even get their tethering to work.
Rahul 6/4/2018 4:47:22 PMHey Guys love your live blogs.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:48:01 PMApple says it knows the wifi isn't working and is on it.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:51:27 PM
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:52:20 PMThat's Shara Tibken, Scott Stein, Connie Guglielmo and Gabriel Sama waiting for things to kick off here.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:55:11 PMSo I remember being in the room for WWDC 2005 when Apple announced it was ditching Motorola and adopting Intel chips (the switch took a year -- need to get developers buy in, obviously). Wonder if this is the dev conf where they ditch Intel and go to all Apple chips. We'll see.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:55:35 PMWell, WiFi is not working at all. I’m typing this from my phone. Ugh
James Martin 6/4/2018 4:56:49 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:57:51 PMI'll be tweeting at times, too, at @jetscott. Especially after the keynote ends.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:58:17 PMConnectivity is so rough that I couldn't even get video on a Skype to CNET Live.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:58:37 PMLet's just hang on and think good thoughts.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:59:27 PMThere was a fairly large puddle of water in the bathroom. Just wanted to share that.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:00:18 PMThe lights are dimming.Here we go...
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:00:48 PMA video with idyllic scenery. Life Life On Earth.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:01:06 PMIs that Attenborough??
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:01:08 PM
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:01:16 PM
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:01:35 PMIt's a jokey video about how hibernating developers attend WWDC.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:01:38 PMThe music is blaring so loud in here, it almost sounds like we’re at a rock concert
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:01:43 PMThis is pretty great. "Nocturnal cave dwelling creatures must meet daylight."
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:01:57 PM"The sun is harsh for these nocturnal dwelling creatures."
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:02:00 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:02:35 PMDevelopers identify each other through decorate tribal suits...
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:02:42 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:03:00 PM"Silver crested king developer" - Hair Force One
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:03:14 PMThe room is laughing at this pseudo Nature-channel documentary, making fun of developers. I'm sure they'll post once keynote is over. Worth a watch.Apple has a sense of humor.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:03:31 PMWas this actually shot last year? I can't even tell