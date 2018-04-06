Apple WWDC 2018 live blog | CNET

Apple WWDC 2018 live blog

The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.

  • James Martin 6/4/2018 4:05:00 PM
     
  • Anne Dujmovic 6/4/2018 4:10:16 PM

    Welcome to our coverage of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, getting underway in San Jose this morning. The keynote presentation starts at 10 a.m. PT. ​

  • James Martin 6/4/2018 4:13:58 PM
     
  • James Martin 6/4/2018 4:15:08 PM
     
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:22:45 PM
    Hey there! Scott Stein here. Starting on a phone since Wi-Fi is...iffy!
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:23:25 PM
    Appropriate since this is the show that’s all about iOS (mostly)
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:25:42 PM
    Going to have make the ever-important Bathroom Run before this all kicks in. But for now, we have music playing and the devs are assembling
  • Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:29:42 PM
    Whew. I'm finally in. Some people wish for world peace or to win the lottery. But what I wish for at every tech event is working WiFi.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:30:23 PM
    Things I want to see: improved WatchOS (watch face store, sleep tracking, etc). iPad: trackpad! More laptop-like tools! A better smart connector! AR: multiplayer, and Google Lens-like features in IOS 12. That's my main stuff.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:30:41 PM
    And of course, Siri improvements (as always)
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:31:47 PM
    My hand already hurts. Time for stretches.
  • Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:33:14 PM

    Media badges

  • Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:33:40 PM

    Breakfast - not quite the fancy food we have at Apple's campus events

  • Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:34:04 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:40:54 PM
    Cables entangling all of us. When will we live in an AirPower world and have power-conductive pants
  • Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:41:03 PM
    WiFi at today's event isn't working very well. So keep your fingers crossed that we don't get disconnected!
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:44:04 PM
    hold onto your butts (connectivity at WWDC)
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:47:05 PM
    There's a lot of frustration in the room because many folks can't even get their tethering to work.
  • Rahul 6/4/2018 4:47:22 PM
    Hey Guys love your live blogs.
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:48:01 PM
    Apple says it knows the wifi isn't working and is on it.
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:51:27 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:52:20 PM
    That's Shara Tibken, Scott Stein, Connie Guglielmo and Gabriel Sama waiting for things to kick off here.
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 4:55:11 PM
    So I remember being in the room for WWDC 2005 when Apple announced it was ditching Motorola and adopting Intel chips (the switch took a year -- need to get developers buy in, obviously). Wonder if this is the dev conf where they ditch Intel and go to all Apple chips. We'll see.
  • Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 4:55:35 PM
    Well, WiFi is not working at all. I’m typing this from my phone. Ugh
  • James Martin 6/4/2018 4:56:49 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:57:51 PM
    I'll be tweeting at times, too, at @jetscott. Especially after the keynote ends.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:58:17 PM
    Connectivity is so rough that I couldn't even get video on a Skype to CNET Live.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:58:37 PM
    Let's just hang on and think good thoughts.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 4:59:27 PM
    There was a fairly large puddle of water in the bathroom. Just wanted to share that.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:00:18 PM
    The lights are dimming.
    Here we go...
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:00:48 PM
    A video with idyllic scenery. Life Life On Earth.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:01:06 PM
    Is that Attenborough??
  • James Martin 6/4/2018 5:01:08 PM
  • James Martin 6/4/2018 5:01:16 PM
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:01:35 PM
    It's a jokey video about how hibernating developers attend WWDC.
  • Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:01:38 PM
    The music is blaring so loud in here, it almost sounds like we’re at a rock concert
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:01:43 PM
    This is pretty great. "Nocturnal cave dwelling creatures must meet daylight."
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:01:57 PM
    "The sun is harsh for these nocturnal dwelling creatures."
  • James Martin 6/4/2018 5:02:00 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:02:35 PM
    Developers identify each other through decorate tribal suits...
  • James Martin 6/4/2018 5:02:42 PM
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:03:00 PM
    "Silver crested king developer" - Hair Force One
  • Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:03:14 PM
    The room is laughing at this pseudo Nature-channel documentary, making fun of developers. I'm sure they'll post once keynote is over. Worth a watch.
    Apple has a sense of humor.
  • Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:03:31 PM
    Was this actually shot last year? I can't even tell
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News See all

WWDC 2018: Join us for live coverage today

 Mobile

Nvidia crams $10,000 worth of power into a $1,299 AI chip

 Computers

SpaceX simplified: A quick guide to Elon Musk's space company

 Sci-Tech

Asus' new gaming monitor is bigger than my TV

 Monitors

ATSC 3.0: The future of free antenna TV will come eventually

 TVs