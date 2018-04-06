Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:03:48 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:03:50 PM"Only the strongest apps will survive"
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:03:53 PMThe event culminates in what is known as the "keynote...Only the strongest apps will survive."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:04:15 PMTangled lanyard passes...ah, so true
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:04:25 PMHuge applause (as always)
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:04:36 PMLove that they called developers "enlightened shamans" and "genius" -- "developers is no doubt a species that scientists will continue to study for millennia."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:04:36 PMTim Cook on stage now, waving.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:04:37 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:05:12 PM77 countries represented...more than ever before
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:05:26 PM20 million Apple developers around the world...more than ever before
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:05:32 PM"We have developers here from all over the world -- from 77 countries. That's more than ever before." 6,000 folks in the hall and many millions more watching online
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:05:39 PMOver 6000 here
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:05:50 PM
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:05:51 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:05:54 PMNext month...App Store turns 10.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:06:09 PMIn these 10 years, the app store has fundamentally changed the way we live.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:06:27 PMCan't believe it's ten years old already. I, too, am old.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:06:34 PMThe app store has spawned new industries. It's the world's largest app marketplace and we welcome over 500 million weekly visitors. "This is mind blowing."
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:07:01 PMWe're also happy to announce that this week we're going to achieve another huge milestone. the money developers have earned through the app store will top $100 billion.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:07:15 PM
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:07:32 PMWe know that developers are a powerful group of creators...We want more people to learn the power of code and it all starts with Swift and Swift Playgrounds.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:08:08 PMWe've made it easy to learn to code -- as it is easy for our products to use. Cook says it's the fastest growing programming language out there. Over 350,000 apps on App Store written in Swift.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:08:25 PMLearning to code has so many benefits -- it develops problem solving skills.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:08:36 PMEveryone Can Code initiatives were discussed a lot at the March iPad event in Chicago, too
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:08:43 PMSwift is now available to tens of millions of students around the world.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:09:01 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:09:02 PM"Customer at the center of everything"
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:09:05 PM"Apple changing the world and making it a better place is what it's all about for us. We aim to put the customer at the center of everything we do."
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:09:22 PMToday is all about software - Tim Cook
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:09:27 PMToday all about software. iOS, MacOS, WatchOS, TVOS
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:09:31 PMiOS first
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:09:45 PMWe're getting started with iOS. iOS embodies our philosophy of putting our customer at the center of everything we design.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:09:55 PM(no iPad Pro, I guess)
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:10:04 PMNew iOS update is up -- Craig Federighi, Apple's software chief, takes the stage.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:10:09 PMCraig's hair is always impressive.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:10:12 PMIt's iOS 12.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:10:14 PMIt's called iOS 12.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:10:27 PMFree software update (as if it wouldn't be!)
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:10:34 PMiOS pioneered this approach of getting you free updates.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:10:59 PM"Can you imagine living without Find my iPhone?" - Craig Federighi
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:11:21 PMiOS 11 supports devices going back to 2013 (iPhone 5S)
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:11:32 PM(but how does it run on iPhone 5S?)
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:11:41 PMHalf our customers upgraded to iOS 11 updated in over 11 weeks.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:11:46 PMI'm back! Whew. WiFi, amirite?
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:11:50 PM81% of iOS devices run latest version (iOS 11)