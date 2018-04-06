Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:34:55 PMAnd with that, we're done with Apple TV. Tim Cook is now back up
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:35:07 PM"Next up is the Mac"
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:35:27 PM"The Mac is the first computer that made powerful technology so easy to use and put the customer at the center of the experience. That remains at the core of all Apple products.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:35:43 PM"Today we're excited to take Mac a huge leap forward."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:35:57 PM"The next version of MacOS ... is inspired by pro users but designed for everyone."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:35:57 PM"huge leap forward" - interesting, not what I expected to hear
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:36:03 PMCraigh Federighi is now back up
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:36:25 PM"We want as many Mac users as possible to have access to our software. Six years ago began offering updates for free."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:36:57 PM"As you may be aware, our naming of Mac releases is handled by our crack marketing" department.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:37:02 PMSpiritually reaching out to Dan Ackerman, Lori Grunin and Josh Goldman for thoughts here
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:37:11 PMEl Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra were the past releases
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:37:30 PM"This year we've made some striking changes to MacOS, and we've left the high country for a place entirely different but no less beautiful."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:37:38 PMMacOS Mojave is the next release
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:37:59 PM"Now Mojave is beautiful during the day, but what really captured our imagination was the beauty of the desert at night."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:38:07 PMmacOS Mojave...suggests night mode?
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:38:11 PM"This inspired one of our new features."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:38:19 PM"We call it Dark Mode."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:38:50 PM"As you see, Dark Mode is not just about the dock and menu bar. It extends to windows bar, even the content of the windows. It makes photographic content absolutely pop off of the screen."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:39:02 PM"This is great not just for photography but when working on presentations."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:39:04 PMmacOS Mojave Dark Mode...perfect for blogging at events like these. I want this on iOS!
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:39:19 PM"I think some of us are going to want to run dark mode just because it's so cool. Your emoji look great, your photos look great."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:39:39 PM"I think one audience that's going to especially appreciate dark mode are developers."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:39:51 PMDark Mode for developers just got giant applause
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:40:16 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:40:18 PM"Now we were so inspired by this changing desktop wallpaper that we decided to add a new feature to Mojave. Called dynamic desktop. Desktop subtly changes from morning etc.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:40:30 PMDemo time. First up is Desktop
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:40:37 PMDynamic desktop backgrounds also nice (but why not on iOS?)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:40:48 PM"We have so many files we're working on and we often put them on the desktop. New solution called Desktop Stacks."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:41:14 PM"All of the contents of your desktop are automatically arranged into these stacks. They can be arranged by kind, date or even by tag. You just click on them and can see all of the contents on the stack."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:41:49 PMDesktop Stacks in macOS Mojave takes all the crap on the desktop and piles it in categories, which is better than my "stick it all in a new random folder" technique
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:41:52 PM"you can also scrub your stacks."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:42:04 PM"We've also brought some great new changes to the Finder."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:42:37 PM"It starts with a new view. We all enjoy using icon view, list view, column view, now we've added an all-new view called Gallery view. A big preview up top and thumbnails along the bottom."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:43:00 PM"Now the new sidebar in Mojave really helps because it now supports full metadata. You can see along your photo the camera you took the photo on, etc.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:43:03 PMGallery View is a new view mode, an evolution of the flippable Cover Flow view mode
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:43:21 PMAlong the bottom, a new area called Quick Actions. You can rotate a photo right inside the Finder, etc
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:43:49 PMHas more helpful info than Cover Flow had. Seems more usable in everyday situations.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:43:59 PM"What's really great is these actions are also customizable so you can create automated actions and assign them to buttons inside of Finder."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:44:18 PMFor instance, there can be one called Watermark PDF where it will watermark documents whenever you click it