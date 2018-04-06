Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:44:34 PM"A tool I think many of us love is markup."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:44:59 PM"You see down here I have a permission slip ... now I have the option to invoke markup. I click and now have access to my markup tools, as well as my ability to sign this document."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:45:17 PM"This works for all kinds of files. .. With video I can even trim right here inside of Quick Look."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:45:21 PMMarkup mode in macOS now like the markup annotation mode in iOS, minus the Pencil
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:45:36 PM"Next I want to talk about how we capture on our Mac. We've made screenshots more powerful than ever in Mojave."
-
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:46:22 PMScreenshots now works like iOS, too. Can instantly mark up/adjust screenshots (this is one of my favorite things to do in iOS 11)
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:46:24 PM"I'm going to screenshot in a normal way." But then on the lower right of the desktop, you have a small image of that file and can click in it to access tools like magnification, etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:46:34 PMAlso added screen capture for video right inside screenshotting
-
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:47:14 PMScreen capture for video in macOS is my new favorite thing. Can record an area instantly.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:47:19 PM"We further enhanced the way you capture content, and that brings us to Continuity."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:47:41 PM"when it comes to capturing content, we all walk around with one of the best content capture devices in the world in our pockets. our phones."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:48:37 PMContinuity Camera - In Keynote app, there's a space for a photo. Click on it, and it will automatically light up your phone, so you can take the photo and it instantly appears where it needs to be in the slideshow.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:48:51 PMAlso works with scanning documents
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:49:01 PM"You can take photos, stills and even capture video."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:49:12 PMThat's it for Mojave
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:49:18 PMNow more on apps
-
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:49:21 PMContinuity Camera links iOS and Mac...instantly bridges to phone as camera to drop in. But this makes me wish iPad could be the all-in-one future Mac
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:49:25 PMApple is bringing News to the Mac
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:49:59 PM"You get top stories picked by our editors, trending stories, personalized for you. You also get this great new sidebar where you can drill in and jump right to the topics and channels you follow. We also have Stocks coming to the Mac."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:50:06 PMApple News, Stocks...ok
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:50:20 PM"We're also bringing Voice Memos to the Mac. Voice Memos is the most popular voice recorder on iOS."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:50:31 PMVoice Memos: nice. I use that app all the time.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:50:44 PM"Now that Voice Memos syncs via iCloud, you can take those recordings you make and drop them right into Garageband."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:50:56 PM"Home is coming to the Mac." (this is the app to control smart home devices)
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:51:06 PM"Those are 4 great new apps coming to Mojave."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:51:17 PMNow Federighi is going to talk security and privacy
-
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:51:28 PMHome on Mac seems extremely helpful for anyone with an iMac down in the kitchen or as a music/home hub
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:51:46 PM"We believe that your private data should remain private. ... To begin we protect your information on your devices using state-of-the-art hardware and software."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:52:01 PM"Today Apple devices check in with you before granting an app access to things like your location."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:52:20 PM"Now on Mojave, we're extending these protections to include your camera and your microphone as well as protecting sensitive parts of your file system."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:52:31 PM"All of this is protected by default on any app you run."
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:53:05 PM"Next I want to turn to some great enhancements to Safari. Last year we introduced dramatic tracking detection. ... This is the thing where you look at a product on one site and it follows you wherever you go."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:53:29 PMIt turns out comment fields, share buttons can be used to track you even if you don't click on them.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:53:36 PM"We're shutting that down."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:53:57 PMIf you click on one, you'll get a popup asking if you want to give permission
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:54:33 PM"With Mojave we're making it much harder for trackers to create a unique fingerprint."
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:54:59 PMWill have simplified system configuration, etc. Your Mac will look like everyone else's Mac, and it will be much harder for data companies to identify and track you, Federighi said.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:55:07 PMThese features are coming to Mojave and iOS 12