Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:55:28 PMAnn Thai, marketing manager for App Store, is now up
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:55:47 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:55:53 PM"This year we are turning our attention to the Mac App Store."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:56:06 PM"Since it launched in 2011, it has changed how we download and install apps for our Macs."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:56:27 PMIt's available in 155 countries, has worldwide payment processing, seamless updates, etc
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:56:44 PM"We've redesigned an all-new Mac App Store from the ground up."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:56:45 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:56:57 PM"It's got a beautiful UI that should feel familiar but new."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:57:04 PMMac App Store now has that iOS feel...discoveries, stories, etc
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:57:24 PM"Starting with the new Discover tab with info about new Mac apps and can see what's popular with top app charts."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:57:38 PM"Helpful videos autoplay so you can see what apps are capable of before downloading them."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:57:58 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:58:03 PM"These tabs will also help you make the most of apps you already have with tips and tutorials even the most experienced users find helpful."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:58:19 PM"You can still browse by category in the Categories tab."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:58:42 PM"Ratings and reviews are now front and center. We're introducing a new ratings and review API for Mac apps."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:58:48 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:59:05 PMCreate, Work, Play, Develop. iOS App Store just basically splits into Apps and Games.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:59:13 PMMicrosoft will bring Office 365 to the new Mac App Store later this year. Adobe will bring Lightroom CC. Panic is bringing Transmit and Barebones is bringing BB Edit.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:59:22 PM"We can't wait for you to check out the all new Mac App Store."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:59:29 PMFederighi is back up
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:59:41 PM"We think the Mac App Store will inspire all new generations of apps."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:59:52 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:59:56 PMNow talking about Metal for graphics
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:00:25 PM"Metal also enables these games to scale to take full advantage of modern Macs. Across iOs and Macs, there are over 1B metal devices."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:00:39 PM"We've recently added support for external GPUs."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 7:00:55 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:02:02 PMWe're looking at a demo of a Unity game. Walking through a forest "that's all rendered live on a MacBook" running an external GPU.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:02:10 PMShowing demo on screen, rendering forest with Macbook and eGPU. Looks sharp, but...I'm losing perspective
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:02:16 PM"Another place we're doing incredible acceleration with Metal is in machine learning."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:02:36 PM"We're seeing speed-ups of 20 times using GPU instead of CPU"
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:02:59 PMCreate ML - new tool to let you train without being an expert
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:03:02 PMCreate ML: a new tool to create machine learning tools w/o being ML expert
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:04:14 PM"We're also making models run much faster on device by using Core ML 2. 30% faster in on-device processing."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:04:32 PMThis is interesting. Aims to accelerate machine learning uses in development on Mac.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:04:55 PM"The fact that the Mac and iOS share so much technolgoy has led people every year to ask the question - are you merging MacOS and iOS."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:05:14 PM"I'd like to take a moment to briefly address this question. No! Of course not!"
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:05:49 PMAt last, the "merge Mac and iOS?" question. Answer: "No, of course not."But the flexibility of Mac, some of those things...need to be on iPad (say I)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:06:06 PM"Mac users have access to a rich set of native applications. ... but Mac users also use apps based on other" areas like running software in browsers, games, etc
Lynn La 6/4/2018 7:06:07 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:06:19 PM"We'd like to give you a sneak peek of a multiyear projet we have going on."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:06:37 PMA sneak peek of a multi-year project for Mac to tap into iOS.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:06:39 PM"It's called iOS. There are millions of iOS apps out there. WE think some of them would be absolutely great on the Mac."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:07:09 PM"iOS devices and MacOS devices of course are different. That makes porting an app from one to the other some work. We wanted to make that much easier. We've taken some key frameworks from iOS and brought them to the Mac."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:07:40 PMPhase 1 of this effort is to test it on ourselves. This year in MacOs we've taken some of our own iOS apps and brought to the Mac. You've heard about some of them earlier today. News, etc.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:07:53 PMiOS apps will start being tested in Mac environments. For things like cursors, etc. Phase 1 is tested on Apple apps. Developers get these tools next year