Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:08:14 PMSo far, with Mojave, we have News, Stocks, Voice Memos, etc.
-
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:08:40 PM(here's what I think: put cursor/window support, etc in iOS apps, and you could also help build next-gen iPads with Mac-like elements)
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:09:08 PMTim Cook is back up to close (I think)
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:10:05 PM"the updates will be available to our users this fall. developer betas available after the keynote."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:10:31 PM"Before we close we wanted to celebrate you and the amazing work you do, so we went out and talked to some of the most important people in your lives, the ones who know you best, and we made a short video."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:10:33 PMI have thoughts on that iOS-Mac app discussion. Many.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:10:48 PMWe're now seeing a video about "what makes a developer a developer."
-
-
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:13:44 PMSo, we're at the end here. Let's just review. iOS 12 has some nice new features (AR updates, multi-user and screen time controls, Siri shortcuts). WatchOS gets some helpful tweaks, and weblinks in messages, and walkie-talkie. Macs will eventually integrate iOS apps, but not this year. Apple TV supports Dolby Atmos, and will slowly start working as a cable box and a zero sign-in cable box accessory in a few providers. (Those were the most memorable for me)
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:14:36 PMNo hardware. No Apple Watch watch face store. No AirPower. No sleep tracking. No big discussions on next-gen health care on iOS, Watch or elsewhere. No bundled TV subscriptions.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:15:01 PM"We love the work that you do and the impact that it has on the world," Cook says to developers.
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:15:11 PMWhen will new Macs arrive? The fall? And what about iPhone SE2, if it exists? Might be a crazy hardware fall lineup.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:15:26 PM"I'd also like to thank everyone at Apple that made everything possible."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 7:15:41 PMWill be wandering around WWDC, stay tuned for more on Twitter. Thanks for reading along.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:15:43 PMAnd that's it. Lots of software. No hardware, not even small Mac updates, etc.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 7:15:50 PMThanks so much for tuning in!
-
