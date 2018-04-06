Apple WWDC 2018 live blog

So, we're at the end here. Let's just review. iOS 12 has some nice new features (AR updates, multi-user and screen time controls, Siri shortcuts). WatchOS gets some helpful tweaks, and weblinks in messages, and walkie-talkie. Macs will eventually integrate iOS apps, but not this year. Apple TV supports Dolby Atmos, and will slowly start working as a cable box and a zero sign-in cable box accessory in a few providers. (Those were the most memorable for me)