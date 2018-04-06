Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:12:05 PM"Our competition, it's really hard to say they have a software update," Federighi jokes
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:12:17 PM95% customer satisfaction for iOS 11
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:12:38 PM"For iOS 12, we are doubling down on performance." - Craig
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:12:38 PMWhat does doubling down on performance mean? We shall see
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:12:41 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:12:52 PMiOS 12 works on all same devices as iOS 11...that's nice
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:13:13 PMFocusing on oldest devices, especially
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:13:13 PM
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:13:16 PMApplause for iOS 12 being so widely supported -- says largest base the OS has ever supported.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:13:29 PMApps launch up to 40 percent faster.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:13:34 PM
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:13:47 PMOur focus is optimizing the system when it's under load.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:13:58 PMPromising speed boosts for 6 Plus users, for instance. Nice to see Apple focus on older devices.
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:14:15 PMWe put iOS through stress tests -- "these are big, big improvements." - Craig Federighi
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:14:29 PMHey says they've optimized iOS 12 with Apple's chip team.
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:14:36 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:14:44 PMMore optimized this time around - iOS 12 recognizes how to ramp up performance, even when scrolling.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:14:50 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:15:01 PM"These are just some of the improvements that are coming not just to our older devices but the full range of devices," Federighi says
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:15:06 PMThat's the update on performance. More details to follow.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:15:13 PMSounds a bit like what multicore iOS devices started a couple of years ago. AR next!
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:15:17 PMNow up augmented reality.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:15:18 PMAR TIME
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:15:19 PMNow Federighi is going to talk about augmented reality
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:15:29 PM"AR is transformational technology," he says
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:15:35 PMI don't use AR for more than a few minutes at a time
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:15:57 PM"In iOS 12, we wanted to make an easy way to experience AR across the system." Got together with Pixar to create a new file format for AR called USDZ. Universal Scene Description etc
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:16:01 PMPixar and Apple have developed a file format called USDZ for AR. (whoa)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:16:19 PMCan use it in Files, Safari, Messages, Mail. Can place the 3D objects into the real world. "It's something like AR quick look."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:16:32 PM"We're working with the leading companies for 3D tools, 3D libraries to bring their support for USDZ."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:16:39 PMAR Quick Look: a way for AR objects to be placed in various environments. Adobe coming on stage next
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:16:57 PMSketchfab one of the partners: they have a great library for 3D objects already
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:16:58 PMJust for context setting, Apple shares up $2.88 or 1.5 percent.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:16:59 PMAdobe's CTO Abhay Parasnis is here to talk about USDZ
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:17:15 PM"It's actually a pretty big deal. There is now a way to deliver AR experiences across the entire iOS experience."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:17:26 PM"A way to deliver AR experiences across the entire iOS experience"
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:17:32 PM"Today we are announcing we're going to bring USDZ native support to Adobe's Creative Cloud."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:17:46 PM"Will be able to use familiar apps they love to create amazing AR content and bring it easily versus USDZ."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:18:08 PM"We're going to bring the power of immersive design to Creative Cloud with a new set of services and applications, including a new IOS application."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:18:20 PMCan use Photoshop to make AR content, convert to AR via USDZ. A new iOS app will let people make AR experiences. This is the beginning of Apple encouraging AR creativity.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:18:34 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:18:42 PMReminds me of what Microsoft was promising with Windows 10 years ago. These immersive design tools will be shown off later.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:18:50 PM"A critical part of enabling AR is accurate measurement," Federighi says
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:19:10 PM"We do this really well. We want to enable everyone to take advantage of this capability. We're introducing a new app called Measure."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:19:13 PM