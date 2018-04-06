Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:19:18 PMCan measure objects, lines along surfaces, etc
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:19:26 PMMeasure: an app that will focus on AR measurements (there are already several, but Apple is making one now)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:20:03 PM"I can easily measure along this suitcase just by tapping and dragging out a line." (so you tap on the image of one corner of an item, like a suitcase, drag out a line to measure the side
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:20:15 PMMeasurements stick in space. Ah, I remember the days when I did this on Google Tango phones (Lenovo Phab 2 Pro callout)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:20:44 PM"I have a photo here actually, one my mom always wanted me to travel with of me as a baby. What I can do with measure is it automatically detects the dimensions of that photo, I can tap and get measurements just like that."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:20:53 PMMeasure more easily detects photo dimensions. That's nice (frame shopping, anyone)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:21:05 PM"I'd like to turn now to USDZ and its support throughout the system. Can experience so many places. One of those is News."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:21:23 PMThere's a little 3D animation of a fish you can click on, zoom, pan around it etc
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:21:23 PMAR objects in news articles can now be more easily embedded (stay tuned for CNET AR, I guess)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:21:42 PM"USDZ is also great around the Web. I can't select a configuration option and see the guitar I've configured."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:21:53 PM"Wouldn't it be cool if I could see it in the real world in its real size?"
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:22:06 PMAR will be more easily embedded in browser, too. Web AR, on-OS AR. Aiming for consistency across the board.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:22:17 PM"Next, I'd like to talk about the key technology behind these augmented reality experiences, and that's ARKit."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:22:26 PMNotes it's the world's largest AR platform, "by far."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:22:39 PMThe update is definitely called ARKit 2
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:23:01 PMARKit 2 - with improved face tracking, realistic rendering, support for 3D object detection, persistent experiences (like starting a game built around a physical toy), shared experiences
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:23:20 PM"This delivers true multi-user augmented reality. You and the people around you will be able to see your own perspective in a common environment."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:23:28 PMMultiplayer AR is also part of ARKit 2. Google announced first via Cloud Anchor tech, but it's also in iOS 12
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:23:35 PM"Both players and even a third observer can experience the same environment at the same time."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:23:50 PMApple has had some select developers into its lab to work on ARKit 2. One is LEGO
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:23:52 PMLego AR. Oh boy, smart. Here we go
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:24:06 PMMartin Sanders, director of innovation for LEGO, is now on stage for a demo
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:24:22 PM"Now with ARKit 2, we get to expand those creative possibilities like never before and take things beyond the physical."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:24:31 PM"What we tried to do is combine physical and digital together."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:24:38 PMMy kids would be screaming right now
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:25:02 PM"Here we have Assembly Square, it's one of our LEGO creative sets. .. Now with 3D object detection, we get to recognize our models and bring them to life."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:25:40 PM"There's so much to do here. If you see these icons of the people and objects, they represent missions and stories we can explore. With a world as rich and immersive as this, who wouldn't want to play?"
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:25:43 PMThe LEGO demo is fun. "With a world as immersive and rich as this, who wouldn't want to play."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:26:25 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:26:48 PMMultiplayer AR in Lego is a fantastic idea.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:26:58 PMWe're still watching this LEGO demo
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:27:12 PMI was saying, people don't mostly know what AR is. But people recognize apps and brands. Lego. Pokemon
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:27:55 PMI mean, you can do multiplayer 3D gaming on iOS already, obviously, but the AR element is fun, and will help set up things down the road for...other things
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:28:21 PMThis would be nice in situations where my kids have lost all the pieces
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:28:29 PM"Look out for more LEGO experiences in the App Store later this year."