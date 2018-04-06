Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:28:33 PMComing later this year. Do you need to buy the kits???
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:28:39 PMSo that's it for AR in iOS 12. Now on to Photos
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:28:40 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:28:56 PM"This year we're making Photos even better, and it starts with search," Federighi says
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:29:21 PM"In iOS 12, search now starts working for you even before you start typing with search suggestions. It will highlight things for you like key moments and people who are important to you."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:29:37 PM"You can search for places by business names ... or even a broad category like museum."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:29:55 PMYou can search for concerts, sporting events, multiple search terms like surfing + vacation.
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:29:58 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:30:04 PM"In IOS 12 we have a whole new tab called 'For You'"
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:30:09 PMPhoto search...uses AI to some degree. And it's being revamped. Search suggestions now proactively recommends locations, categories. I just want it to know where my kid photos are
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:30:26 PMIt will have features photos, highlighting a photo you took this day in past years. Has suggestions like looping a live photo. Even highlights shared album activity
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:30:44 PM"Our focus is on sharing great photos with the people you care about most. We've added sharing suggestions" in 'For You'
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:30:59 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:31:10 PMHmm. "Sharing suggestions" packages photos and sets to share with friends. Weird. I guess kinda useful? If it works?
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:31:29 PM"When you share them, they're shared in full resolution out of your iCloud photo library. When your friend receives them, something really magical happens. Their phone searches for photos from that event and suggests they share them with you."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:31:37 PMStreamlines group photo albums, which you can also do without suggested sharing
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:31:39 PMThrough iMessage. All smarts done with on-device machine learning
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:31:41 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:31:54 PMOh, Siri. Siri, Siri, Siri.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:31:55 PM"Next, let's turn to Siri. Siri is by far the world's most used digital assitant. Over 10B requests processed a month."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:32:13 PM"Now we all know that Siri works with many third party apps for things like messaging, ride sharing, payments, but we want Siri to do much more for you."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:32:23 PMNew feature called Shortcuts. Any app can expose quick actions to Siri.
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:32:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:32:53 PM"Say you have the Tile app because you're always losing your keys. Can add a shortcut to Siri. Like - 'I lost my keys.' When you say it, Siri will automatically activate Tile and start ringing your keys."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:32:57 PMAha. Quick actions being streamlined in Siri, as I hoped. Any app can do this.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:33:06 PM"You can say 'Help me relax' to kick off a meditation."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:33:23 PMthe question is, how do these shortcuts bring up what I want? I have tons of apps
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:33:46 PM"As you know, Siri is more than just a voice." Works in the background. Say you order a coffee at Philz every morning, Siri will suggest it on your lock screen.
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:34:07 PMOh, weird. Siri now can suggest you order your coffee, like always. Siri aiming to streamline your burned-in routines.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:34:09 PM"Say you're running late for a meeting, Siri will suggest you text the meeting organizer, or when you go to a movie, suggests you turn on Do Not Disturb."
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:34:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:34:26 PM"We think we're all going to really enjoy using shortcuts, so we went a step further to let you create your own shortcuts."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:34:45 PMNew Shortcuts app to create a shortcut for surf time. will look up the weather, ETA to the beach, reminder to put on sunscreen when get there
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:34:45 PMCan make your own shortcuts with Shortcuts app. Robert Altman not included.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:34:52 PM"All done with simple drag and drop."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:35:13 PMNow it's demo time. Kim Beverett (?) is on stage to show this off
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:35:28 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:35:41 PMSimple types of programming. Siri desperately needed this. I wonder how compelled I'll be to actually program shortcuts
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:35:43 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:36:21 PMNow showing a shortcut being added: opening Kayak
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:36:41 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:36:53 PMKayak has all the details, but entering into Shortcut, can add to Siri and record custom phrase
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:36:56 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:37:25 PMIt's a hook-in you can use in apps, which sounds nice, actually
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:37:32 PMNow showing how Shortcuts can help with commute home. It starts with the Gallery