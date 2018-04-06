Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:37:34 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:38:01 PM"You can see that it's really just a series of steps. It grabs my travel time and location and sends my ETA to my roommate ... gets directions home with Apple Maps."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:38:08 PMLots of premade shortcuts, or a library that can be built. Step-based. Can trigger shortcuts by situation like "going home"
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:38:18 PMCan drag in something like "Play KQED Radio"
James Martin 6/4/2018 5:38:22 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:38:32 PM"Now whenever I leave work, I can just say, 'heading home.'"
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:38:50 PM"Heading home" launches a bunch of things at once. Radio, thermostat, send message
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:38:56 PMFederighi is back up
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:39:12 PMWe're about to order a lot more mint mojitos in our future
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:39:13 PM"It works on iPhone, iPad and of course you can run shortcuts from HomePod and Apple Watch." That's it for Siri
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:39:18 PMNow talking about Apps
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:39:36 PMSusan (whose name I cannot remember right now, but she's been on stage at a lot of events lately) is now up
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:39:42 PMFirst up is Apple News
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:40:06 PMOther app updates! News. (Google News just had a big update, too, focusing on trusted sources). Apple emphasizing its editorial team that curates
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:40:09 PM"Our top stories are handpicked by the Apple News editorial team. With our new Browse - can discover new topics and jump to your favorites"
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:40:22 PMAdded a new sidebar to News on the iPad. That's it for News
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:40:26 PMNews sidebar...almost like return of RSS
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:40:54 PMCompletely rebuilt the Stocks app. Added little charts to show stock performance throughout the day. Also bringing Apple News to stocks.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:41:06 PM"Top stories in Stocks features business news curated by the Apple News editors."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:41:20 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:41:25 PM(I don't think Stocks is really getting this crowd all that excited, as much as Susan is trying)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:41:40 PM"With iOS 12, we're bringing Stocks to iPad."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:41:53 PMIf Stocks app has news now, why doesn't Stocks live in News?
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:41:56 PM"You can keep an eye on your stocks on the left while you browse through your news"
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:42:09 PMCompletely rebuilt voice memos. Bringing to iPad for the first time.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:42:19 PMAlso added iCloud support so recordings stay in sync across all devices
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:42:26 PMVoice Memos update! Thank god. And coming to iPad. And iCloud support. Does it fix scrubber, which is terrible right now?
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:42:33 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:42:35 PMWith iOS 12, we're introducing an all-new design for iBooks
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:42:40 PMRenaming it Apple Books
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:42:59 PMApple Books. Another "i" term bites the dust. How long till Apple Phone
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:43:09 PM"Apple Books has some great new features. For example, reading now. To pick up where you left off. .. Stunning new store that makes browsing through ebooks and audiobooks better than ever."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:43:52 PM"We also have a smart and safe way to use your apps in the car. CarPlay. Already supports third party audio, messaging, voice calling. But what you might not know is that with iOS 12, CarPlay will also support third-party navigation." aka you can finally use Waze or Google Maps
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:44:01 PMFederighi is back up
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:44:03 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:44:14 PMCan I just say that "Do Not Disturb While Driving" never works well for me. I keep getting messages bugging me while driving. But for those that have CarPlay, nice to have those third party navigation apps now
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:44:36 PM"IPhone and iPad are some of the most powerful tools ever created for learning, exploring, keeping in touch. But some apps require more of our attention than we even realize. ... they send us flurries of notifications, trying to draw us in, in fear of msssing out."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:44:41 PMHere we go...the "we're addicted to phones" talk.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:44:53 PM"Today we're announcing a comprehensive set of built-in features to help you limit distraction, focus."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:45:19 PM"It starts with Do Not Disturb. There are times you don't want to be disturbed, like night. Sometimes when you wake up to check the time and you're confronted with ... a barrage of notifcations."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:45:47 PMDo Not Disturb at Bedtime, a new feature that mutes all notifcations from main screen so if you wake the phone to check the time, you dont' see texts, etc
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:45:56 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:45:56 PMGood luck getting me to get used to using these phone-addiction-breaking tools
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:46:07 PM"We've made it easier than ever to use Do Not Disturb. When you press it in the control center, you can set an ending time."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:46:21 PMDo Not Disturb has end times by time/location. Can I set to "forever"