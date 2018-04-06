Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:56:21 PM"We are bringing fun effects into the Messages camera."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:57:19 PMTap to pull up the camera, then there's a little star on the left. Tapping on that gives new effects like shapes or text. There are also filters like "comic book." Or you can add stickers. A whole new way to use Animoji. You can apply it in the Messages camera live.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:57:54 PMYou can then take a picture of yourself as the Memoji to send in messages, etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:58:02 PMFederighi is back up to talk about Facetime
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 5:58:09 PM
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 5:58:10 PMApple shares up less than 1 percent at 10:58 PT.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:58:31 PM"It's helped us deepen our connection with people closest to use, wherever they are. This year Facetime is going to take a big leap forward. Because today we're introducing Group Facetime."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:58:38 PMHuman With a Memoji Head is my new nightmare
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:58:49 PM"You'll be able to FaceTime with 2 people, 3 people, actually up to 32 simultaneous participants."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 5:59:21 PMFacetime now working across 32 people at once will make my future Passover reunions very interesting
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 5:59:28 PM"Setting up a group call couldn't be easier. Instead of typing one person's name," you can type multiple. FaceTime is also integrated into Messages so you can go from a group chat into a group FaceTime, and people can drop out whenever they want.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:00:26 PMWe're now seeing a demo of Group FaceTime between Federighi and coworkers back in Cupertino
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:00:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:00:50 PMWhen one person speaks, their tile automatically gets larger and moves forward.
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:01:19 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:01:31 PM"We've also brought fun effects to the FaceTime camera. Have access to Animoji, filters and all of my sticker packs. and everyone else on the call can apply them too."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:02:40 PM"It works on iPhone, iPad and Mac, and you can answer in audio on your wrist on Apple Watch."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:02:47 PMA blend of human, animoji, avatar group chat. The AR/reality blend is already coming, fast
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:03:08 PMAnd that's it for iOS 12. Tim Cook is now back up
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:03:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:03:31 PM"Next up, we'd like to talk about the Apple Watch. When we began development of the watch ... we had a vision of how impactful it would become in our lives."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:03:38 PMApple Watch time. I am recovering from Animoji
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:04:01 PMJust give us that Watch Face Store
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:04:11 PMCook notes it's No. 1 in customer satisfaction. "Growth has been off the charts. Apple Watch grew 60% last year." (though note, we have no idea what it started from. Apple has never given numbers)
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 6:04:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:04:35 PMCook is giving us a story about someone being saved by Apple Watch.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:05:16 PM"They range from getting people to be more active to helping users live a healthier life or even alerting users to an elevated heart rate."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:05:22 PMHeart rate alerts is something many wearables are starting to explore, now.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:05:29 PM"At the heart of this is WatchOS. WatchOS 5"
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:05:36 PM"More ways to stay active and connected."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:05:49 PMKevin Lynch, the former Adobe exec who oversees Apple Watch software, is now on stage
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:06:16 PMStarting with health and fitness
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:06:19 PMHealth/fitness changes include...
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:06:38 PMNotes Apple works hard to make sure the data is accurate.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:06:56 PM"We take this information and work to integrate it seamlessly with the user experience."
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:07:06 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:07:07 PMApple keeps feeding user data back into how Activity Rings are improved
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:07:25 PMActivity tracker has daily coaching, challenges, goals, activity sharing, etc.
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 6:07:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:07:47 PM"Many of you love the excitement of good old fashioned competition. In WatchOs 5, can challenge friends to a 7-day competition whenever you want."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:07:56 PMNow can do seven-day competitions with friends, kinda like Fitbit
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:08:09 PMYou'll see the progress your friends are making and where you rank in that competition
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:08:09 PM(needs more of this)
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:08:37 PMNew Yoga Mode
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:08:38 PM"More enhancements to workouts. New workout type for yoga."