Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:08:54 PM"Can more accurately track those yoga sessions. Another new workout type for hiking."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:08:57 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:08:58 PMHiking mode is pace/heart rate/elevation
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:09:23 PM"Apple Watch has become a really great running companion ... Outdoor run can keep track of rolling mile pace. Can also set a custom pace alert
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:09:34 PMRunners also will get cadence to show current steps per minute
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:09:46 PMNew rolling mile metric in workouts, pace alerts will ping how you're doing, and cadence shows steps/minute.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:10:12 PM"We're adding automatic workout detection. Will offer to start tracking a workout if it senses you're beginning one. Even if you push start after the workout begins you'll get retroactive credit."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:10:31 PMWatch will also suggest you end the workout when it detects you're not moving anymore, etc.
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:10:39 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:10:41 PMAutomatic workout detection at last, and will work backwards if you started without beginning "workout" - similar to other devices. And will automatically suggest ending if you stopped. Keeping pace w existing fitness devices.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:10:57 PM"Apple Watch enables you to remain in the moment while connected to the people you care about."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:11:16 PM"staying connected with people you love is something our customers love about Apple Watch."
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:11:42 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:11:45 PM"In WatchOs 5, you'll have an entirely new way to communicate. Real time voice but with the spontaneity of messaging." Called Walkie-Talkie
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:11:54 PMA new app on Apple Watch
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:12:00 PMNice: a new walkie-talkie mode. Push to talk for Apple Watch. (such a good idea)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:12:31 PM"First you choose who you want to Walkie-Talkie with. They receive a one-time notification. Then just press to talk, friend can hear your voice. They feel a haptic right before voice comes out. Works over cellular and WiFi.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:12:44 PMWalkie-Talkie mode will work instantly over cellular or Wi-Fi on Apple Watch, makes a lot of sense. In homes, like an intercom.
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:13:10 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:13:11 PM"Last year we introduced the Siri watch face to present the right information to you at the right time. ... Enhancements will include live content, sports, maps, heart rate. Also adding Siri Shortcuts.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:13:45 PM"Also for the first time you can use third party apps on the Siri watch face."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:13:52 PMSiri Shortcuts on watch make a lot of sense.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:14:22 PMI could see people programming that watch face in all sorts of ways, now.
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:14:36 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:14:39 PM"Currently to talk to Siri you raise your wrist and say 'hey Siri.' .. No longer have to say 'Hey Siri,' Now can just raise wrist and talk to Siri.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:15:02 PMNo more "hey Siri" when raising wrist, which saves time.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:15:08 PMMore interactive notifications. Can check in and share flight details right from application on Quantas app. Yelp app - tells you your table is ready but if you need more time, you can tap right in the notification.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:15:32 PMAlso improved message notifications. WatchOS 5 has integrated Webkit so can view web content, like seeing restaurant menus.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:15:44 PMWatchOS 5 now has WebKit! Can see websites and look at links in messages. So useful.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:16:15 PM"With WatchOs 4, we introduced an entirely new way to listen to music on the go. ... with WatchOS 5, we're giving you even more to listen to. The Apple Podcast app is coming to Apple Watch."
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:16:30 PMPodcasts app finally comes to WatchOS 5 (does this mean apps like Overcast will get better support, too?)
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:17:10 PMDemo time. Fitness demo while biking on stage.
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:17:25 PMSo this next demo is being done by an exec while she's on an exercise bike
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:17:50 PMShowing Gymkit to connect (which connects well, if you find a Gymkit ready gym machine)
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:18:33 PMSidenote - I think every demo of Apple software has been given by a woman. I think. (not including LEGO, Adobe, etc)
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:19:24 PM
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:19:39 PMChecking weblinks while gym biking seems ambitious, but point taken
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:20:35 PMStaying super connected on watch while working out, vs staying disconnected from iPhone #wwdc
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:20:49 PM
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:21:09 PMThis demo is still going on.
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:21:18 PMAre we meant to be less or more connected to everything?
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:21:30 PMKevin Lynch is now back on stage
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:21:42 PM"In WatchOs we've enabled even deeper integration on the watch for apps."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:21:55 PM"You can quickly do more without even opening an app like extend parking."
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:22:11 PM"You can even use your custom Siri commands that you created on your phone to talk on your watch."