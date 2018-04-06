Apple WWDC 2018 live blog
The Worldwide Developers Conference is where Apple outlines new features for the iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod and the rest of its hardware line. Expect news on iOS 12 and much more.
3rd & 7 37yd
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:22:29 PM"We've added the ability for third party apps to play background audio."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:22:39 PMThird party apps can play background audio. Helpful
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:22:55 PMCan customize control center, add stocks, add student ID cards to Wallet on Apple Watch etc
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:23:18 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:23:35 PM"Now this is also Pride month. We're happy to introduce an all-new Pride edition watch band. and a new watch face."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:23:43 PMStudent ID on watch...I'd like that for keys, etc
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:23:46 PMThey are rainbow striped. Available today.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:23:58 PMNow WatchOS 5 is over. Tim Cook is back up
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:24:01 PMNo sleep tracking. No watch face store. Oh well
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:24:09 PM"Next up is Apple TV."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:24:30 PM"Last September we introduced Apple TV 4K. Since its introduction, the Apple TV business has grown an incredible 50%."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:24:47 PMApple TV lead designer Jen Fulls (?) is now on stage
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:25:38 PMWill we get subscription TV on Apple TV?
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:25:50 PM"iTunes offers the largest collection of 4K HDR movies. And we've upgraded your previously purchased movies to 4K HDR for free."
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:26:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:26:17 PM"We know what makes for an amazing cinematic experience is not just great picture quality. It's also incredible sound. Apple 4K TV is bringing Dolby Atmos."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:26:27 PMA thunderous audio demo of Atmos just made the theater resonate.
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:26:44 PM"With Dolby Atmos, you get room-filling sound. What makes Atmos special ... Dolby Atmos has the ability to completely immerse you."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:27:11 PM"It puts you right in the center of the action. All this with a home theater setup as simple as a Dolby Atmos enabled soundbar and an Apple 4K TV."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:27:34 PM"This fall iTunes will be bringing you the largest collection of Atmos content anywhere. Will upgrade previously purchased titles for free."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:27:51 PM"The Apple TV app is the center of your video experience. A single place to find and watch what you love."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:27:54 PMNice that Apple keeps updating purchased films for things like 4K and Atmos
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:28:09 PM"the Apple TV app now offers a huge range of live sports. And we've added live news."
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:28:14 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:28:18 PMOver 100 video channels now available in Apple TV app
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:28:39 PM"As more and more cable companies fundamentally shift how video gets to your TV, your typical cable box is becoming a thing of the past."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:28:50 PMAh...cable box invocation.
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:29:17 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:29:24 PM"We've already started working with partners around the world to make this a reality. In France, working with Canal+. Subscribers can choose Apple TV to access more than 100 live channels."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:29:49 PM"Here in the US, Charter Spectrum will be coming to Apple TV later this year. Up to 50M home will be able to choose Apple TV" to access live TV.
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:30:18 PMStarting with international partners Canal+ and Salt who are working with Apple TV. And Charter Spectrum the first US provider that will use Apple TV as cable box replacement. Slowly getting going
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:30:24 PM"With nearly any cable subscription, you can get access to channels. Used to be a pain to set up, to authenticate each app separately. Last year we introduced single sign on."
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:30:36 PM"Now we're making it even easier with Zero Sign-On."
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 6:30:49 PM
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:30:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:31:04 PM"Now if you're on your TV provider's broadband network, we'll securely unlock all of your apps associated with your TV service. Charter Spectrum will be the first to support."
-
Connie Guglielmo 6/4/2018 6:31:16 PM↵Apple has posted several of the press releases about what they've announced so far:
NewsroomApple NewsroomApple Newsroom is the source for news about Apple. Read press releases, get updates, watch video and download images.
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:31:25 PMNot needing cable TV sign in sounds great, but unclear when other providers will come on board. It took a while for single sign-on
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:31:25 PM"Even more options to control Apple TV. On iPhone, will automatically be installed in control center."
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:32:19 PMI'd like an "Apple TV remote finder" app
-
Lynn La 6/4/2018 6:33:03 PM
-
James Martin 6/4/2018 6:33:08 PM
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:33:25 PMEarth view looks stellar. Seriously, those Apple TV backgrounds are hypnotizing
-
Shara Tibken 6/4/2018 6:33:27 PMPointing out the images you see on the screen savers. I've actually gotten so absorbed in the location screen savers that I've watched that instead of returning to the show I was watching. haha. Apple will now have an Earth image
-
Scott Stein 6/4/2018 6:34:49 PMWe can view the Earth from space seamlessly, but we can't yet use Apple TV as a cable box replacement everywhere