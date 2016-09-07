Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:02:13 PM

    Welcome to CNET's live coverage of Apple's iPhone event in San Francisco. The event is set to start at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET.

  • kb512 9/7/2016 4:02:20 PM
    hello!
  • Val 9/7/2016 4:02:23 PM
    I'm really excited about the new iPhone
  • Dan 9/7/2016 4:03:38 PM
    I thought it was the Playstation Neo event
  • gibly 9/7/2016 4:03:53 PM
    so hyped for to see the iPhone 7
  • CZ TH 9/7/2016 4:03:55 PM
    Can't wait
  • labis5 9/7/2016 4:04:08 PM
    Watching live streaming from my huge and epic NOTE 7 screen!
  • Jnl 9/7/2016 4:04:17 PM
    When does the presentation start?
  • JKayla26 9/7/2016 4:04:21 PM
    Any chance for wireless charging capabilities with this generation?
  • Joe Manning 9/7/2016 4:04:36 PM
    Sweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeet. Looking forward to some hardware news for workstations.
  • Vijay 9/7/2016 4:04:38 PM
    Cant wait to get my hands on iPhone 7
  • jtbky 9/7/2016 4:04:46 PM
    Woot! No headphone jack, wonder how i'll charge my iPhone and listen to music at the same time? ;)
  • Matt 9/7/2016 4:04:49 PM
    Hoping for new Macs. Even though they probably will hold off until next month for that.
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:05:59 PM
    Apple will stream the event for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Mac and Windows 10 users. Here's how you can watch.
  • Gareth 9/7/2016 4:08:03 PM
    i want my iPhone 7 plus either in blue or black
  • Eddie 9/7/2016 4:08:07 PM
    Where's the new news come on I want to know bout this iPhone 7
  • Joey 9/7/2016 4:08:10 PM
    I'm hoping for wireless charging too, but it's super unlikely
  • Jmendez 9/7/2016 4:08:11 PM
    Awesome me toooo
  • Jmendez 9/7/2016 4:08:24 PM
    it's really an iphone 7 or iphone 6 S - S ?
  • Mus 9/7/2016 4:08:26 PM
    New ipads please..
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:09:21 PM
  • Adam 9/7/2016 4:10:15 PM
    When does this start in the uk?
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:11:05 PM
    @Adam Time: San Francisco: 10 a.m.; New York: 1 p.m.; London: 6 p.m.; Beijing: 1 a.m. (September 8); Sydney: 3 a.m (September 8)
  • Zeeshan 9/7/2016 4:11:11 PM
    I'm waiting anticipatedly for my next iPhone
  • Zahra 9/7/2016 4:11:13 PM
    Can't wait for the new iPhone
  • micah1213 9/7/2016 4:13:06 PM
    But by removing the headphone jack to also make the phone thinner, wouldn't that take away from better battery life?
  • Brohan 9/7/2016 4:13:08 PM
    I want new Macbook Pro products...
  • Iphone user 9/7/2016 4:13:21 PM
    If this "new" iphone is gonna be basically the same design im jumping the bandwagon. That galaxy note edge looks seriously sexy when compared to the iphone.
  • Jesse 9/7/2016 4:14:21 PM
    What was the page for the bingo card
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:14:36 PM
  • LIBRARIANOCNJ 9/7/2016 4:14:50 PM
    I'm going to move up to the Plus.
  • Staggs 9/7/2016 4:15:02 PM
    I'm ready for the iPhone "future".
  • Marc 9/7/2016 4:15:10 PM
    I am just anxious to see if I can actually get on at 3am to preorder the iPhone 7 or if the website will be down for hours
  • John 9/7/2016 4:15:18 PM
    How may of us will really upgrade again to an iPhone 7 ? It's just not a big leap to do so in my opinion. I'll keep my iPhone SE for awhile.
  • Joe Manning 9/7/2016 4:15:31 PM
    I'm shocked people are more excited about the phones. I don't know how much else they can do to improve a phone besides make it transparent and hover in the air while it charges. I am curious about the Watch because there was a lot of room to improve it if they wanted to.
  • bob 9/7/2016 4:15:36 PM
    Wireless Charging would be a huge plus!
  • kb512 9/7/2016 4:15:57 PM
    doesnt matter to me if the iPhone 7+ looks the same... the inside is different.
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:17:24 PM
  • Marc 9/7/2016 4:19:54 PM
    I for one have grown to love the bigger screen. Had a note 3 for a week hated it then tried my luck with the 6s plus and could never go back to a small size
  • John 9/7/2016 4:20:05 PM
    I wish apple would get rid of the number scheme. 6. 6 plus. 6s. 7. 7s. 7 plus. Really ? Come on.
  • JamesfromDFW 9/7/2016 4:20:12 PM
    I'm calling it now...6se not 7....
  • APPLEFANBOY 9/7/2016 4:20:17 PM
    OMG I CANT WAIT FOR THE 7 ZOMGGGG
  • Steve 9/7/2016 4:20:20 PM
    need macbook pro
  • Varun 9/7/2016 4:20:22 PM
    Do you think apple is going to get rid of Home button?
  • kush 9/7/2016 4:20:26 PM
    a do or die situation for apple
