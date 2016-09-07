I think it will be 6FE (Final Edition) & 6FE+ instead of 7 and 7+ :)

Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
OpenSpeedTest 9/7/2016 4:20:34 PMI think it will be 6FE (Final Edition) & 6FE+ instead of 7 and 7+ :)
-
Mus 9/7/2016 4:20:36 PMAny news on the Apple watch?
-
Kwasrdm 9/7/2016 4:20:55 PMSelfie is not a problem with the 6S plus if you have the Apple Watch just use the remote
-
kb512 9/7/2016 4:21:01 PMany chance the new iPhone 7 can do VR like samsung latest devices?
-
Iphone6s 9/7/2016 4:21:04 PMI want new iPads
-
Sakbut 9/7/2016 4:21:08 PMI love my Apple Watch!
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:22:10 PM
-
Marc 9/7/2016 4:23:34 PMApple is in a win-win situation. As long as neither phone catches on fire they beat Samsung
-
DIs 9/7/2016 4:24:00 PMbuy this version or better wait for 10 anniversary one??
-
Helen 9/7/2016 4:24:14 PMwondering wether the 7 plus will have more features than the 7 and whether there will be enough to make me go to the bigger size
-
Kwasrdm 9/7/2016 4:24:25 PMYou can't really compare android wear to the Apple Watch they sold way more Apple Watch is then all of the android combined I think is what I was reading
-
nasir 9/7/2016 4:24:30 PMWhat do u think that price of the new iPhone 7 after air pods and new additions
-
nick 9/7/2016 4:24:38 PMi'm waiting for the new macbook pro
-
Alex 9/7/2016 4:24:45 PMEven though nearly all the specs came out of the iPhone 7 I'm still hyped to see the keynote... haha
-
jim 9/7/2016 4:24:51 PMi dont know, the apple watch seems to be a fadish item
-
killa_cole 9/7/2016 4:24:54 PMWhen are they going to come out with a back button?
-
Raghav 9/7/2016 4:25:05 PMThere should be wireless charging in order to compensate for lack of audio jack when you are listening to music and need to charge the phone
-
cliffamesjr 9/7/2016 4:25:14 PMI probably will do what I've always done... Buy a 1st Gen Apple Watch once the new one comes out in order to take advantage of price drops and improved/less buggy software
-
appe user 9/7/2016 4:25:23 PMdo you think apple will sell a watch 2 without the band so we can just buy that as an upgrade possibly $50 less?
-
Nicolas 9/7/2016 4:25:33 PMApple watch is too expensive ! That's why the demand is low
-
Lindsey 9/7/2016 4:25:38 PMI'm excited for the new phone and looking to get the bigger one
-
kush 9/7/2016 4:25:41 PMtoday will decide the fate of apple
-
naters305 9/7/2016 4:25:46 PMDo you think they will include a 3.5mm to Lighting Adapter? Or do you think they will make us buy it seperate?
-
tcotton1 9/7/2016 4:25:50 PMMy iPhone 6 is over 2 years old so AT&T will allow me to upgrade. Obvious choice will be a 7!
-
Pfrank1995 9/7/2016 4:26:04 PMI can tell that the piano black iPhone is going to be a fingerprint and smudge magnet. Which color iPhone do you guys think will sell the most?
-
Kwasrdm 9/7/2016 4:26:09 PMYeah I like the watchOS 3 a lot better
-
Jay 9/7/2016 4:26:11 PMi need 3.5mm earphones
-
Hiroshi Vang 9/7/2016 4:26:22 PMCan't wait to try out the wheelchair health on the watchOS 3.
-
Alex 9/7/2016 4:26:26 PMI'm ready for Apple Watch 2. Will be going with the bigger size this time around.
-
jacobca24 9/7/2016 4:26:37 PMapple watch .. i feel like thats too much. i got my mac and iphone, all good
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:26:50 PM
Waiting for the doors to open
-
charliebean47 9/7/2016 4:26:54 PMChillin' here working on my iPad Pro, wearing Apple Watch, listening to AppleByte Extra Crunchy on my iMac, and charging my already-depleted iPhone 6 (at 9:20 am!). I voted for AirPods but I'll probably get whatever Apple puts out. Hoping for a new SE for my wife, maybe nice Beats to replace my aging Bose. Also hoping for a "one more thing" re AR/VR.
-
Dave 9/7/2016 4:27:06 PMAlways on display on the Apple Watch
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:27:22 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:27:47 PM
Going in!
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:29:28 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 4:29:41 PM
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:30:10 PMCNET's Connie Guglielmo (@techledes), Shara Tibken (@sharatibken), Scott Stein (@jetscott) and James Martin (@Jamesco) are on the ground. They'll be here shortly to bring you news and views from the event.
-
Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:30:19 PMFYI, we'll be shutting down comments a few minutes before the event starts.
-
jim 9/7/2016 4:31:06 PMFitness is great and fun to track but will you do it continuously for a long time?
-
Yaboi 9/7/2016 4:31:18 PMI'm waiting to see how much of an upgrade the watch 2 will be. If not much ill just take advantage of the inevitable price drops on the original.
-
thepoynt 9/7/2016 4:31:27 PMAlso, more than other hardware, I'm hoping for a macbook pro refresh announcement. Probably wouldn't be released until later in the year.
-
Demetri Hanson 9/7/2016 4:32:43 PMThe iphone 7s will be the best one yet. hope they up the resolution!
-
Rame 9/7/2016 4:33:31 PMFull disclosure ... I have Note 5.
Not fond of in-ear headphones...very uncomfortable. Will the dongle be a tight fit with a wired headphones. In the past dongles have been a hit or miss, and additional cost $$$$$$$$$$
Would like to get the iphone 7 Plus due to superior software management and upgrades, just which it can have some basic customization.
-
Pied Piper 9/7/2016 4:33:43 PMWill be very interesting to see how the 1 infinite loop boys justify the lack of a headphone jack. I think wireless charging is a must have feature now