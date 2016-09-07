Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
The Latest New Products Must-See

Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • OpenSpeedTest 9/7/2016 4:20:34 PM
    I think it will be 6FE (Final Edition) & 6FE+ instead of 7 and 7+ :)
  • Mus 9/7/2016 4:20:36 PM
    Any news on the Apple watch?
  • Kwasrdm 9/7/2016 4:20:55 PM
    Selfie is not a problem with the 6S plus if you have the Apple Watch just use the remote
  • kb512 9/7/2016 4:21:01 PM
    any chance the new iPhone 7 can do VR like samsung latest devices?
  • Iphone6s 9/7/2016 4:21:04 PM
    I want new iPads
  • Sakbut 9/7/2016 4:21:08 PM
    I love my Apple Watch!
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:22:10 PM
  • Marc 9/7/2016 4:23:34 PM
    Apple is in a win-win situation. As long as neither phone catches on fire they beat Samsung
  • DIs 9/7/2016 4:24:00 PM
    buy this version or better wait for 10 anniversary one??
  • Helen 9/7/2016 4:24:14 PM
    wondering wether the 7 plus will have more features than the 7 and whether there will be enough to make me go to the bigger size
  • Kwasrdm 9/7/2016 4:24:25 PM
    You can't really compare android wear to the Apple Watch they sold way more Apple Watch is then all of the android combined I think is what I was reading
  • nasir 9/7/2016 4:24:30 PM
    What do u think that price of the new iPhone 7 after air pods and new additions
  • nick 9/7/2016 4:24:38 PM
    i'm waiting for the new macbook pro
  • Alex 9/7/2016 4:24:45 PM
    Even though nearly all the specs came out of the iPhone 7 I'm still hyped to see the keynote... haha
  • jim 9/7/2016 4:24:51 PM
    i dont know, the apple watch seems to be a fadish item
  • killa_cole 9/7/2016 4:24:54 PM
    When are they going to come out with a back button?
  • Raghav 9/7/2016 4:25:05 PM
    There should be wireless charging in order to compensate for lack of audio jack when you are listening to music and need to charge the phone
  • cliffamesjr 9/7/2016 4:25:14 PM
    I probably will do what I've always done... Buy a 1st Gen Apple Watch once the new one comes out in order to take advantage of price drops and improved/less buggy software
  • appe user 9/7/2016 4:25:23 PM
    do you think apple will sell a watch 2 without the band so we can just buy that as an upgrade possibly $50 less?
  • Nicolas 9/7/2016 4:25:33 PM
    Apple watch is too expensive ! That's why the demand is low
  • Lindsey 9/7/2016 4:25:38 PM
    I'm excited for the new phone and looking to get the bigger one
  • kush 9/7/2016 4:25:41 PM
    today will decide the fate of apple
  • naters305 9/7/2016 4:25:46 PM
    Do you think they will include a 3.5mm to Lighting Adapter? Or do you think they will make us buy it seperate?
  • tcotton1 9/7/2016 4:25:50 PM
    My iPhone 6 is over 2 years old so AT&T will allow me to upgrade. Obvious choice will be a 7!
  • Pfrank1995 9/7/2016 4:26:04 PM
    I can tell that the piano black iPhone is going to be a fingerprint and smudge magnet. Which color iPhone do you guys think will sell the most?
  • Kwasrdm 9/7/2016 4:26:09 PM
    Yeah I like the watchOS 3 a lot better
  • Jay 9/7/2016 4:26:11 PM
    i need 3.5mm earphones
  • Hiroshi Vang 9/7/2016 4:26:22 PM
    Can't wait to try out the wheelchair health on the watchOS 3.
  • Alex 9/7/2016 4:26:26 PM
    I'm ready for Apple Watch 2. Will be going with the bigger size this time around.
  • jacobca24 9/7/2016 4:26:37 PM
    apple watch .. i feel like thats too much. i got my mac and iphone, all good
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 4:26:50 PM

    Waiting for the doors to open

  • charliebean47 9/7/2016 4:26:54 PM
    Chillin' here working on my iPad Pro, wearing Apple Watch, listening to AppleByte Extra Crunchy on my iMac, and charging my already-depleted iPhone 6 (at 9:20 am!). I voted for AirPods but I'll probably get whatever Apple puts out. Hoping for a new SE for my wife, maybe nice Beats to replace my aging Bose. Also hoping for a "one more thing" re AR/VR.
  • Dave 9/7/2016 4:27:06 PM
    Always on display on the Apple Watch
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 4:27:22 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 4:27:47 PM

    Going in!

  • James Martin 9/7/2016 4:29:28 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 4:29:41 PM
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:30:10 PM
    CNET's Connie Guglielmo (@techledes), Shara Tibken (@sharatibken), Scott Stein (@jetscott) and James Martin (@Jamesco) are on the ground. They'll be here shortly to bring you news and views from the event.
  • Carrie Mihalcik 9/7/2016 4:30:19 PM
    FYI, we'll be shutting down comments a few minutes before the event starts.
  • jim 9/7/2016 4:31:06 PM
    Fitness is great and fun to track but will you do it continuously for a long time?
  • Yaboi 9/7/2016 4:31:18 PM
    I'm waiting to see how much of an upgrade the watch 2 will be. If not much ill just take advantage of the inevitable price drops on the original.
  • thepoynt 9/7/2016 4:31:27 PM
    Also, more than other hardware, I'm hoping for a macbook pro refresh announcement. Probably wouldn't be released until later in the year.
  • Demetri Hanson 9/7/2016 4:32:43 PM
    The iphone 7s will be the best one yet. hope they up the resolution!
  • Rame 9/7/2016 4:33:31 PM
    Full disclosure ... I have Note 5.
    Not fond of in-ear headphones...very uncomfortable. Will the dongle be a tight fit with a wired headphones. In the past dongles have been a hit or miss, and additional cost $$$$$$$$$$
    Would like to get the iphone 7 Plus due to superior software management and upgrades, just which it can have some basic customization.
  • Pied Piper 9/7/2016 4:33:43 PM
    Will be very interesting to see how the 1 infinite loop boys justify the lack of a headphone jack. I think wireless charging is a must have feature now
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform
This week on CNET News
See all

Source of weird space signals turns out to be weird, too

 Sci-Tech

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

 Gadgets

​Intel: We'll be your net-connected, self-driving car's brains

 Auto Tech

BlackBerry is back! Will anyone care?

 Mobile

Mobile app spending topped $500M over Christmas weekend

 Mobile