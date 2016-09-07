Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:43:56 PM"Comes in a wide variety of styles. Cases in aluminum and stainless steel as well as a new material we've been working on for quite some time. Ceramic."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:44:08 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:44:22 PM"This new white Apple Watch in ceramic has this pearl like shine. 4X harder than stainless steel. It looks great paired with a variety of bands."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:44:30 PM(where's the Jony Ive video on this!)
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:44:33 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:44:36 PM"4x harder than stainless steel" - wonder if ceramic will be better at being scratch-resistant
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:44:38 PMSeries 2 Hermes models.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:44:53 PMNew bands for the Series 2 from Hermes
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:44:54 PMHermes designs and bands.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:44:55 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:45:06 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:45:19 PMBTW: Apple Watch Series 2 looks externally identical to Apple Watch.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:45:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:45:35 PM"That's Apple Watch Series 2. It is faster. It is brighter. It is water resistant so you can swim with it. It has built in GPS. ... It's also built according to our strict environmental standards. .. We think Apple Watch is the ultimate device for healthy life."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:45:43 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:45:54 PM"We expect it to be popular with everybody but we think it will be especially popular with runners. We wanted to do something special for them."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:45:58 PMPartnered with Nike
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:46:11 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:46:14 PMHmm...is this the wrap-up? So: Apple Watch Series 2 is mainly about sports, etc. Swim, GPS. Also the screen brightness, better processor, new designs. Definitely looks like part of a collection of watches.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:46:20 PM"We've worked with Nike for over a decade. We couldn't be more excited today to announce Apple Watch Nike+
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:46:23 PMNo mention of battery life yet...
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:46:33 PMWatch designed specficially with runners in mind. Beautiful perforated band.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:46:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:46:41 PMSo excited about it.
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:46:50 PMApple Watch Nike+ looks a FuelBand married Apple Watch
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:46:53 PMTrevor Edwards, president of the Nike Brand, is on stage to talk about this new device
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:46:54 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:47:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:47:18 PM"It's been such a great partnership working with Apple. Apple and Nike share a passion to make life easier and more fun. We look forward to conituing this amazing journey together."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:47:27 PM"Nike has always been about inspiration and innovation for every athlete."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:47:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:47:51 PM"Today sports and fitness are a bigger part of people's lives. More and more people wnat to get out and run. Getting started on your own and staying motivated can be tough."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:48:12 PM"These devices are complex, they're cluttered and they're difficult to use." (talking about running devices)
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:48:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:48:36 PM"The Apple Watch Nike+. This isn't just a watch, it's your perfect running partner. It's simple, it's fun and it's easy to use. We think it delivers the best running experience out there."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:48:44 PM"Starting a run has never been easier."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:48:57 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:49:14 PM"When you go out for a run, you don't want to be distracted, so we give you just what you need at a glance. Your distance or pace on a big clear screen. If you're the type who really wants a lot of detail, we've got advanced mode just for you."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:49:17 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:49:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:49:32 PM"One of the biggest hurdles all runners face is motivation. We started with the simple idea of an invitation: 'Are we running today?"
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:49:50 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:49:52 PMNike app goes for motivations to run. Curious to try that.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:50:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:50:25 PM"We also know that those who run on Sundays are more active and will be more active throughout the rest of the week. So every Sunday we invite you to join runners from all around the world to run at your own pace whereever you are. We call it 'Just Do It Sundays.'"