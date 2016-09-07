Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:50:32 PM
    "Just Do It Sunday" is how I get my laundry done
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:50:42 PM
    "With this Watch, you're also a part of Nike+ Run Club. Recommends the best gear for you, access to live runs, etc"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:50:59 PM
    "The world's best running club comes to life with everything you need to become better."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:20 PM
    "Apple Watch Nike+ focuses on you and your life. It's a powerful devices with a simple solution. Your perfect running partner"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:23 PM
    Available in four colors
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:28 PM
    (all shades of black/grey)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:44 PM
    "It's a journey that we're on together. This is really just the start of exciting things to come."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:55 PM
    Jeff Williams back up
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:18 PM
    "Apple Watch Series 2 will be priced at $369. Nike+ at $369. Keeping in the line our original Apple Watch, but we've done something with it."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:30 PM
    "We've added the same dual core processor in Series 2. We're calling it Series 1 and it starts at just $269."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:52:35 PM
    $369 for Apple Watch Series 2. But Apple Watch being upgraded w dual-core processor, called Series 1, for $269.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:43 PM
    Previous Apple Watch started at $349 when Apple first sold it.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:56 PM
    Watch OS 3 availabe on the 13. Actually available the 16th. Nike version in late October
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:53:00 PM
    Sept 9 for preorder. Available Sept 16. Nike+ one late October.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:04 PM
    Tim Cook back up
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:53:07 PM
    So: TWO new Apple Watches. Kinda.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:53:09 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:13 PM
    "We are so proud of the Apple Watch"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:17 PM
    "Next up is iPhone."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:53:28 PM
    iPhone at last. One hour in.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:32 PM
    "iPhone is the industry gold standard. The phone by which all other smartphones are compared."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:53:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:41 PM
    "The iPhone has transformed the way we do things every day."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:59 PM
    "There's a reason why you see so many iPhones everywhere you look. We've now sold over a billion of them."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:06 PM
    (Apple said that for the first time in July)
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:54:11 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:54:29 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:31 PM
    "iPhone, like all of our prodcuts at Apple, provide users the best experience possible by tightly integrating hardware, software and services."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:43 PM
    "We're about to launch iOS 10, our biggest iOS release ever."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:54:49 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:55 PM
    "You can simply lift your iPhone to wake it. Siri works with third party apps."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:55:00 PM
    iOS 10 recap, first. Of course. Lift-to-wake, Siri apps, Messages, etc (available in public beta)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:10 PM
    "We've added even more intelligence through machine learning in quick type keyboard. Maps redesigned"
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:55:12 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:26 PM
    "I'd like to take a moment and talk about HomeKit. This is a huge moment for home automation."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:55:32 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:38 PM
    "This is the first time home automation has been integrated into a major device. Home app"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:48 PM
    "With iOs 10 you can manage your home right from the control center and with Siri as well."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:11 PM
    "Virtually every manufacturing of home devices supports HomeKit."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:16 PM
    100 devices coming to market this year.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:17 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:31 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:32 PM
    "All you have to do is look for this label 'works with Apple HomeKit.'"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:45 PM
    "We're also excited about messages and the new features of messages. New bubble effects."
