Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:50:32 PM"Just Do It Sunday" is how I get my laundry done
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:50:42 PM"With this Watch, you're also a part of Nike+ Run Club. Recommends the best gear for you, access to live runs, etc"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:50:59 PM"The world's best running club comes to life with everything you need to become better."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:20 PM"Apple Watch Nike+ focuses on you and your life. It's a powerful devices with a simple solution. Your perfect running partner"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:23 PMAvailable in four colors
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:28 PM(all shades of black/grey)
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:44 PM"It's a journey that we're on together. This is really just the start of exciting things to come."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:51:55 PMJeff Williams back up
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:18 PM"Apple Watch Series 2 will be priced at $369. Nike+ at $369. Keeping in the line our original Apple Watch, but we've done something with it."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:30 PM"We've added the same dual core processor in Series 2. We're calling it Series 1 and it starts at just $269."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:52:35 PM$369 for Apple Watch Series 2. But Apple Watch being upgraded w dual-core processor, called Series 1, for $269.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:43 PMPrevious Apple Watch started at $349 when Apple first sold it.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:52:56 PMWatch OS 3 availabe on the 13. Actually available the 16th. Nike version in late October
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:53:00 PMSept 9 for preorder. Available Sept 16. Nike+ one late October.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:04 PMTim Cook back up
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:53:07 PMSo: TWO new Apple Watches. Kinda.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:53:09 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:13 PM"We are so proud of the Apple Watch"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:17 PM"Next up is iPhone."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:53:28 PMiPhone at last. One hour in.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:32 PM"iPhone is the industry gold standard. The phone by which all other smartphones are compared."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:53:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:41 PM"The iPhone has transformed the way we do things every day."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:53:59 PM"There's a reason why you see so many iPhones everywhere you look. We've now sold over a billion of them."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:06 PM(Apple said that for the first time in July)
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:54:11 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:54:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:31 PM"iPhone, like all of our prodcuts at Apple, provide users the best experience possible by tightly integrating hardware, software and services."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:43 PM"We're about to launch iOS 10, our biggest iOS release ever."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:54:49 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:54:55 PM"You can simply lift your iPhone to wake it. Siri works with third party apps."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:55:00 PMiOS 10 recap, first. Of course. Lift-to-wake, Siri apps, Messages, etc (available in public beta)
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:10 PM"We've added even more intelligence through machine learning in quick type keyboard. Maps redesigned"
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:55:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:26 PM"I'd like to take a moment and talk about HomeKit. This is a huge moment for home automation."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:55:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:38 PM"This is the first time home automation has been integrated into a major device. Home app"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:55:48 PM"With iOs 10 you can manage your home right from the control center and with Siri as well."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:03 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:11 PM"Virtually every manufacturing of home devices supports HomeKit."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:16 PM100 devices coming to market this year.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:17 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:31 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:32 PM"All you have to do is look for this label 'works with Apple HomeKit.'"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:45 PM"We're also excited about messages and the new features of messages. New bubble effects."