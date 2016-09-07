Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:56:47 PMHomeKit products are being integrated with embedded secure chips: products scan in and get added via app automatically.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:51 PM"Now some new full-screen effects."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:52 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:56 PMNew stickers, etc
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:03 PM(all rehashing stuff we learned at WWDC in June)
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:57:06 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:57:12 PMI want Toejam and Earl stickers
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:31 PM"Of course the world's most advanced mobile operating system deserves the most advanced smartphone."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:34 PM"And here it is"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:41 PMVideo.Lots of bass in the room.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:47 PM"It's the best iPhone that we have ever created."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:50 PM"This is iPhone 7"
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:57:52 PMDual lens camera, to start. iPhone 7.
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:57:57 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:04 PM"It has a gorgeous new design and I'd like to have Jony tell you more about it."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:13 PMNow we're seeing a video with Jony Ive, the chief design offier
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:58:23 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:58:31 PMHere's...Jonny
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:34 PM"An aluminium body" (I love how he pronounces that. lol)
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:59 PM"Our obsession remains to continuously simplify and improve. From sculpting the camera out of the aluminium body."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:59:09 PM"Bring unity and efficiency to the design."
James Martin 9/7/2016 5:59:14 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:59:17 PMfinally, a mention of "absolute unity and efficiency"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:59:21 PM"Developed a new process to achieve a high gloss black finish."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:59:49 PM(You all will have to watch the video later. I'm having a hard time keeping up with how fast Jony is talking)
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:59:57 PMThese videos make me wish Apple made chocolate bars like Willy Wonka
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:11 PMHe's still going over how they got this black shiny feature
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:00:19 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:26 PMTim Cook is back up
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:00:28 PMMirror finish looks nice, though
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:40 PM"We are so excited about iPhone 7. It makes all the things you do every day so much better."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:00:45 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:52 PMPhil Schiller, head of marketing, is now up to talk about iPhone
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:07 PM"This is the best iPhone we have ever made. We're going to cover it with 10 major features."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:01:14 PMSo...looks like all the phones have dual cameras...?
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:26 PMNo. 1. You've already heard about it. The design. Tim and Jony have tol dyou there's a beautiful, refined finish. Jet Black
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:41 PM"It's a high gloss finish so it's a seamless surface between the glass" and back
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:01:46 PMJet black. For the upcoming New York Jets season (not really, but anyway)
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:48 PM"Enclosure creates the housing for the camera."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:56 PM"There's a second new black. We call it simply. Black."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:07 PM"It's a black logo and it looks very cool, very high tech."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:14 PMGold, silver, rose gold also
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:23 PMNo. 2. Something we use hundreds of times a day. The home button.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:02:29 PMso...one phone is dual-camera, one isn't. But both are being referred to as "iPhone 7"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:35 PM"The home button is quintessential Apple design. So simple yet so powerful."