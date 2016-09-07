Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog

Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:56:47 PM
    HomeKit products are being integrated with embedded secure chips: products scan in and get added via app automatically.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:51 PM
    "Now some new full-screen effects."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:56:52 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:56:56 PM
    New stickers, etc
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:03 PM
    (all rehashing stuff we learned at WWDC in June)
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:57:06 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:57:12 PM
    I want Toejam and Earl stickers
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:31 PM
    "Of course the world's most advanced mobile operating system deserves the most advanced smartphone."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:34 PM
    "And here it is"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:41 PM
    Video.Lots of bass in the room.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:47 PM
    "It's the best iPhone that we have ever created."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:57:50 PM
    "This is iPhone 7"
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:57:52 PM
    Dual lens camera, to start. iPhone 7.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:57:57 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:04 PM
    "It has a gorgeous new design and I'd like to have Jony tell you more about it."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:13 PM
    Now we're seeing a video with Jony Ive, the chief design offier
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:58:23 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:58:31 PM
    Here's...Jonny
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:34 PM
    "An aluminium body" (I love how he pronounces that. lol)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:58:59 PM
    "Our obsession remains to continuously simplify and improve. From sculpting the camera out of the aluminium body."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:59:09 PM
    "Bring unity and efficiency to the design."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 5:59:14 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:59:17 PM
    finally, a mention of "absolute unity and efficiency"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:59:21 PM
    "Developed a new process to achieve a high gloss black finish."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 5:59:49 PM
    (You all will have to watch the video later. I'm having a hard time keeping up with how fast Jony is talking)
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 5:59:57 PM
    These videos make me wish Apple made chocolate bars like Willy Wonka
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:11 PM
    He's still going over how they got this black shiny feature
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:00:19 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:26 PM
    Tim Cook is back up
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:00:28 PM
    Mirror finish looks nice, though
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:40 PM
    "We are so excited about iPhone 7. It makes all the things you do every day so much better."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:00:45 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:00:52 PM
    Phil Schiller, head of marketing, is now up to talk about iPhone
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:07 PM
    "This is the best iPhone we have ever made. We're going to cover it with 10 major features."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:01:14 PM
    So...looks like all the phones have dual cameras...?
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:26 PM
    No. 1. You've already heard about it. The design. Tim and Jony have tol dyou there's a beautiful, refined finish. Jet Black
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:41 PM
    "It's a high gloss finish so it's a seamless surface between the glass" and back
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:01:46 PM
    Jet black. For the upcoming New York Jets season (not really, but anyway)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:48 PM
    "Enclosure creates the housing for the camera."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:01:56 PM
    "There's a second new black. We call it simply. Black."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:07 PM
    "It's a black logo and it looks very cool, very high tech."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:14 PM
    Gold, silver, rose gold also
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:23 PM
    No. 2. Something we use hundreds of times a day. The home button.
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:02:29 PM
    so...one phone is dual-camera, one isn't. But both are being referred to as "iPhone 7"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:02:35 PM
    "The home button is quintessential Apple design. So simple yet so powerful."
