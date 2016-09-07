Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:02:43 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:03:00 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:03:03 PM"It does so many things for us and we've completely designed it to make it more responsive and even customizable."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:03:15 PM"iPod started with mechanic click wheel,e tc."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:03:20 PMHome button has been redesigned...Roger Cheng and I felt this would start happening last year.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:03:23 PM(going through other changes made to other devices)
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:03:38 PM"We've reeningeered it. It's now force sensitive, solid state, works with new gen taptic engine."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:03:47 PM"Creates a real time incredible feel with the new Home Button."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:03:52 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:03:57 PM"If you do a quick action like moving a widget, it gives you a quick taptic feedback."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:04:00 PMForce-sensitive, solid-state, taptic. So, will you force-press things...?
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:04:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:04:18 PM"The applications that have started to work on iPhone 7, taking advantage of this taptic engine have not been used before in s martphone."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:04:27 PMTaptic home button feels like a stepping-stone to integrating into display in future.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:04:33 PM"No. 3. New enclosure in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are water and dust resistant."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:04:39 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:04:52 PM"To provide this resistance meant reengineering it from the inside out. IP67 protection standard."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:04:57 PMWater resistance in phone. Dust, too. Toilet-safe? Is it toilet-safe? #appleevent
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:05:02 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:05:13 PM"No. 4. Let's talk about the camera."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:05:16 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:05:24 PM"Perhaps the most beloved feature by all of us."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:05:30 PMIP67. I'd say the iPhone 7 is now toilet-safe
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:05:32 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:05:42 PM"Just wait til they get their hands on the new camera system in the iPhone 7. It's a huge advancement."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:05:55 PMiPhone camera time. Lori Grunin and Josh Goldman, listen up
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:05:58 PM"Everything about it is entirely new. Optical image stabilization in both models (previously was only in the Plus version)
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:06:12 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:06:24 PM"There's a new 6 element lens so you can get a sharp image edge to edge with that 1.8 aperture. 12 megapixel"
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:06:31 PMMore light let in. Six-element lens. Faster camera, but still 12MP
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:06:32 PM"2 tone flash. 4 LEDS that puts out 50% more light."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:06:37 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:06:48 PM"Flicker sensor reads the flickering of artificial lighting and can compensate for it in the photos and videos you take."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:06:53 PMquad-LED flash, up from dual LED. brighter.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:06:56 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:07:06 PM"Behind it all is the brains of the camera. The image signal processor. ISP chip is twice the throughput of previous versions."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:07:18 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:07:27 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:07:46 PM"the first thing ISP does is read the scene and checks for objects/bodies. automatically sets exposure, focus, white balance, ... noise reduction. can take multiple photos and fuse into one to take the perfect images."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:07:47 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:08:00 PM100 billion operations every time we take a picture. Does it in just 25 millseconds.
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:08:00 PMNew ISP chip, improved throughput by 2x. Improved face and body detection, exposure, white balance, wide color, local tone mapping and noise reduction. Will even fuse multiple photos into one via machine learning
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:08:05 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:08:11 PM"What matters most are the pictures you can take with iPhone 7"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:08:19 PM"Gave it to photographers to ask us what's capable with this new camera."