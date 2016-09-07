Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:08:21 PMMachine Learning: the invocation of that phrase continues
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:08:53 PMShowing us some photos now
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:09:33 PMShowing improved low-light photography
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:09:42 PMI'm very curious about trying low-light with new phone.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:09:57 PM"Live photos are already fun and they've gotten even better with iPhone 7. Applied video stabilization. Can edit them."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:10:05 PM"In iOS 10 you can now capture RAW files."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:10:13 PMCan edit and crop Live Photos, now. If you wish to.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:10:29 PM"Also the best camera on the front side as well, 7 megapixel FaceTime HD camera" (up from 5 MP before)
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:10:35 PMFaceTime HD camera upgrade to 7MP
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:10:56 PM"deep trench isolation: you know what that is."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:11:33 PMThat's all in the basic iPhone 7.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:11:39 PM"If that is the best camera we've ever made in iPhone, what is left for iPhone 7."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:11:45 PM"iPhone 7 Plus has a second camera."
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:11:50 PM2 12-megapixel cameras
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:12:03 PM"One has the wide angle 28mm lens, same as iPhone 7. Other is telephoto lens."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:12:14 PM7 Plus adds dual-lens. Two 12MP. Wide angle, 28mm + telephoto 56mm
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:12:39 PM"With two camera lenses, we can create the zoom feature built into the iPhone."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:12:55 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:13:17 PM"So how does it work. The same as before. You go into the camera app to take a picture. But new button that says 1X. ... You can just tap it and it jumps to 2X. Now you're taking a picture with a telephoto lens."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:13:27 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:13:40 PM"The second thing you can do is take your finger and drag on it. Go from 1X to 5X. Once past 2X using digital zoom. Can go all the way up to 10X."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:13:50 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:13:56 PMZoom being added to iPhone 7 Plus via dual lens cameras. Can hop to 2x, all the way to 10x with software zoom.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:13:58 PM"Now with iPhone 7 Plus, you can go from 1X to 10X"
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:14:31 PM"There's one other use of this camera that we challenged our engineering team to do as an extra credit project."
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:14:36 PM
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:14:41 PMSo the lens shifts between wide angle and telephoto for 1x/2x zoom modes. Then software based after that.
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:14:50 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:14:50 PM"What they've been doing is astounding. Something that's a big breakthrough in technology. We wanted to give you a sneak peek."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:14:58 PMI think it's bokeh time
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:15:23 PM
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:15:24 PMShallow depth of field (person is sharp, but background is blurred)
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:15:43 PM"The ending result is it feels almost 3D, like the person is popping off of the screen."
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:16:09 PMSo, dual-lens cameras are popping up everywhere lately, fyi.