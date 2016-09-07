Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog | CNET
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.

  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:11 PM
    "What they're able to do is when we take a picture is to use the ISP to scan the scene. Use machine learning to recognize faces and create a depth map. Keep the people in the front sharp and apply a beautiful blur to the background."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:17 PM
    "Huge breakthrough in smartphone photography."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:16:18 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:16:43 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:50 PM
    "In camera app, where normally select style, there's a new style that says "Portrait." Automatically jumps to using a telephoto lens. Automatically you see the depth effect. Being generated in real time as you look at your screen."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:58 PM
    "This is an incredible breakthrough."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:17:00 PM
    Camera app adds a depth effect to ramp up bokeh, and preview it.
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:17:06 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:17:11 PM
    "First picture we've ever shown the world we've taken with depth of field."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:17:23 PM
    (we just went back to the photo he showed us before)
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:17:29 PM
    "It is stunning."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:17:43 PM
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:18:01 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:18:11 PM
    "We are not saying to throw out your DSLRs. .. what we are saying is this is the best camera we've ever made in a smartphone."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:18:25 PM
    Careful wording: not a DSLR replacement, but "best iPhone camera."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:18:32 PM
    "2 more examples taken from the iPhone 7 Plus. Here's another photo that's absolutely beautiful."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:18:46 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:18:52 PM
    "How will iPhone 7 Plus users get this great feature. There will be a free software update later this year to iPhone 7 Plus users."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:19:02 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:19:09 PM
    "No. 5. Let's talk about the Retina HD Display. It is the best display on any smartphone."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:19:18 PM
    That depth of field update is coming later this year...so not at launch for iPhone 7 Plus
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:19:18 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:19:40 PM
    25% brighter than 6S, wide-color gamut, cinema standard, color management. "Dont' forget we integrate within the Retina Display our 3D Touch layer."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:19:42 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:19:50 PM
    "One example of an app taking advantage of all of this."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:06 PM
    Ian Spalter, head of design at Instagram is now up for a demo
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:20:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:20:22 PM
    App time again...Instagram.
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:25 PM
    "About a month ago we launched a new product called Instagram Stories."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:20:35 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:39 PM
    Going through launching that with 3D Touch
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:49 PM
    "Built a new Zoom UI with haptic feedback"
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:21:25 PM
    "Photos don't always capture the moment fully. With Live Photos used boomerang to bring the photo to life."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:21:33 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:21:49 PM
    "Built a new filter. ... With this new filter you can see colors pop in a way you've never seen before. We've updated all photo filters to take advantage of wide gamut."
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:21:58 PM
    wide color gamut factors into new Instagram filters. More orange flowers!
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:22:03 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:22:14 PM
    "This new version of Instagram will be launching later this year."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:22:34 PM
    "6, let's talk about audio."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:22:41 PM
    "We use the built-in speaker all of the time."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:22:55 PM
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:23:06 PM
    "And speakers we have built into the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are a huge jump forward in audio qualty. For the first time, there's stereo speakers. One is at the bottom, one is at the top."
  • Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:23:14 PM
    "Puts out twice the volume of 6S."
  • James Martin 9/7/2016 6:23:16 PM
  • Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:23:20 PM
    Stereo speakers on new iPhone. Getting ready for the headphone jack news...
