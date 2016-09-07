Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:11 PM"What they're able to do is when we take a picture is to use the ISP to scan the scene. Use machine learning to recognize faces and create a depth map. Keep the people in the front sharp and apply a beautiful blur to the background."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:17 PM"Huge breakthrough in smartphone photography."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:16:18 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:16:43 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:50 PM"In camera app, where normally select style, there's a new style that says "Portrait." Automatically jumps to using a telephoto lens. Automatically you see the depth effect. Being generated in real time as you look at your screen."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:16:58 PM"This is an incredible breakthrough."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:17:00 PMCamera app adds a depth effect to ramp up bokeh, and preview it.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:17:06 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:17:11 PM"First picture we've ever shown the world we've taken with depth of field."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:17:23 PM(we just went back to the photo he showed us before)
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:17:29 PM"It is stunning."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:17:43 PM
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:18:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:18:11 PM"We are not saying to throw out your DSLRs. .. what we are saying is this is the best camera we've ever made in a smartphone."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:18:25 PMCareful wording: not a DSLR replacement, but "best iPhone camera."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:18:32 PM"2 more examples taken from the iPhone 7 Plus. Here's another photo that's absolutely beautiful."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:18:46 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:18:52 PM"How will iPhone 7 Plus users get this great feature. There will be a free software update later this year to iPhone 7 Plus users."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:19:02 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:19:09 PM"No. 5. Let's talk about the Retina HD Display. It is the best display on any smartphone."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:19:18 PMThat depth of field update is coming later this year...so not at launch for iPhone 7 Plus
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:19:18 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:19:40 PM25% brighter than 6S, wide-color gamut, cinema standard, color management. "Dont' forget we integrate within the Retina Display our 3D Touch layer."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:19:42 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:19:50 PM"One example of an app taking advantage of all of this."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:06 PMIan Spalter, head of design at Instagram is now up for a demo
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:20:16 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:20:22 PMApp time again...Instagram.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:25 PM"About a month ago we launched a new product called Instagram Stories."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:20:35 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:39 PMGoing through launching that with 3D Touch
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:20:49 PM"Built a new Zoom UI with haptic feedback"
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:21:25 PM"Photos don't always capture the moment fully. With Live Photos used boomerang to bring the photo to life."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:21:33 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:21:49 PM"Built a new filter. ... With this new filter you can see colors pop in a way you've never seen before. We've updated all photo filters to take advantage of wide gamut."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:21:58 PMwide color gamut factors into new Instagram filters. More orange flowers!
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:22:03 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:22:14 PM"This new version of Instagram will be launching later this year."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:22:34 PM"6, let's talk about audio."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:22:41 PM"We use the built-in speaker all of the time."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:22:55 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:23:06 PM"And speakers we have built into the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are a huge jump forward in audio qualty. For the first time, there's stereo speakers. One is at the bottom, one is at the top."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:23:14 PM"Puts out twice the volume of 6S."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:23:16 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:23:20 PMStereo speakers on new iPhone. Getting ready for the headphone jack news...