Apple iPhone 7 Event Live Blog
Apple will be unveiling its latest products -- likely new iPhones and possibly a new Apple Watch -- at its big September 7 event in San Francisco.
3rd & 7 37yd
3rd & 7 37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:23:31 PM"No. 7. EarPods. Apple EarPods are the most popular headphones in the world."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:23:38 PM"Moving to connecting them over Lightning."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:23:45 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:23:46 PM"From the start we designed Lightning to be a great digital audio connector."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:24:01 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:24:05 PM"This may surprise you but there are now over 900M Lightning enabled devices."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:24:14 PM"There are speakers and headphones designed to take advantage of it."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:24:14 PMEarPods are indeed now connecting via Lightning. As was the plan, according to Apple. Headphone jack is gone, gone, gone.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:24:19 PMJBL Reflex Aware Workout headphones
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:24:29 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:24:49 PM"We're taking the headphones in iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to Lightning and we're including them in the box."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:24:51 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:24:52 PMThere are already Lightning headphone solutions, and Bluetooth ones too.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:25:13 PM"We've also made this an adapter, LIghting to regular headphone jack. That will be included in the box. (which is great. i assumed it would be a $20 add-on cost for something like that)
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:25:14 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:25:17 PMApple's getting a headphone dongle in-box
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:25:24 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:25:26 PM"Some have asked why we would remove the analog headphone jack from the iPhone. It has been with us a very long time."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:25:38 PM"The reason to move on. I'm going to give you three of them. Comes down to one word. Courage."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:25:42 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:25:45 PM"Our team has tremendous courage."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:25:46 PMSo you get Lightning headphones in box and an adapter.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:25:57 PM"First we've shown we can use Lightning to adapt other devices."
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:26:13 PMDecision to ditch headphone jack was called "courage."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:26:26 PM"Second, this is really important, our smartphones are packed with technologies and we always want more. Brighter displays,etc. .. it's all fighting for space within that same enclosure. Maintaining an ancient connector doesn't make sense."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:26:40 PM"Third, most important, when you have a vision of how the audio experience can be, you want to get there as fast as you can."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:26:47 PM"No. 8 Wireless."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:27:02 PM"Up til now, no one has taken on the challenge to deliver the audio experience wirelessly in your headphones."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:27:07 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:27:26 PMWireless. New stuff inside.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:27:26 PM"Up till now, no one has taken on the challenge of fixing the things that are difficult to do in your wireless experieinces. Makes no sense to tether ourselves to our mobile devices."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:27:44 PM"Worked so hard to create something new. .. Worked hard to deal with the challenges that have been left there that no one has taken on."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:27:47 PMApple AirPods
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:27:56 PMNow seeing a video about this
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:28:09 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:28:12 PMNew product: Apple AirPods. Wireless earbuds.
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:28:15 PM"We believe in a wireless future, a future where all of your devices intuitively connect."
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:28:22 PM(Jony Ive is the voice-over, I believe)
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:28:24 PM
-
Scott Stein 9/7/2016 6:28:29 PMThese AirPods have a long shaft.
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:28:41 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:28:42 PM"They have been made possible with the new Apple W1 chip. First of its kind for intelligence, high efficiency playback. Reliable connection."
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:29:07 PM
-
Shara Tibken 9/7/2016 6:29:14 PM"Sensors detect when each AirPod is in your ear. only play when you're ready to listen. Can access Siri with a double tap. Accelerometers and beam forming microphones reduce external noise"
-
James Martin 9/7/2016 6:29:24 PM